7-Eleven And Creative Powerhouse Kerwin Frost Team Up To Create 7-Eleven Pop-Up Featuring "Kerwin's Snack Party Mix Popcorn" Co-Branded Private Label Popcorn Mix to be Featured at Kerwin's Kingdom During ComplexCon and Available for Purchase at Select 7-Eleven Stores in Los Angeles and New York City

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the biggest name in convenience retailing, and trendsetter Kerwin Frost are opening a pop-up 7-Eleven® store at the fifth-annual ComplexCon to unveil limited-edition Kerwin's Snack Party Mix Popcorn. Made with white chocolate popcorn, candied chocolate pieces, cinnamon toasted cereal and chocolate cake mix, the party mix snack comes in a canister with a specially designed label by the Harlem-born entertainer, DJ, talk show host, comedian, and designer Kerwin Frost himself.

Fans attending ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA on November 6-7 will have the chance to taste the limited-run popcorn mix within his part-retail, part-museum and part-performance space "Kerwin's Kingdom" at Booth C1 at the convention. The castle includes a pop-up 7-Eleven store featuring a custom vinyl graphic of the official co-branded Kerwin's Snack Party Mix Popcorn. Shelves will be stocked with the special-edition snack along with Kerwin's favorite 7-Eleven private label chips, candy, popcorn and drinks – including 7-Select™ Buffalo Chicken Dip Flavored Wavy Potato Chips, 7-Select™ Gummi Blue Sharks and 7-Select Replenish™ Guava Splash, all of which will be distributed for free.

"Some of my best memories growing up are from visiting my neighborhood 7-Eleven store in Harlem and picking out my favorite snacks with my friends. It's crazy that all of these years later I'm kicking off a partnership with the brand and creating my very own co-branded private label snack," said Kerwin Frost. "I had so much fun designing a label that fits my style that I know my fans and 7-Eleven fans will love. I can't wait for everyone to try the snack this weekend at ComplexCon… and for them to see all that we have in store for this partnership."

A limited amount of Kerwin's Snack Party Mix Popcorn will also be available for sale soon at one 7-Eleven store in West Hollywood (1100 North La Cienega West Hollywood, CA) and one 7-Eleven store in New York City (82 Greenwich St. New York, NY) while supplies last.

"7-Eleven's private label portfolio is made up of hundreds of high-quality, differentiated products that come at a great value," said Marissa Jarratt, Chief Marketing Officer at 7-Eleven. "Working with Kerwin to create a limited-edition, co-branded product has been an awesome experience… and it's just the beginning of our partnership. He's an exciting name right now and we can't wait for fans to see what else we have planned in 2021."

About 7–Eleven, Inc.:

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7–Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app available throughout the US, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

About Kerwin Frost:

Kerwin Frost is a Harlem-born multi-hyphenate modern-day jack of all trades. The DJ, journalist, designer, and all-around creative powerhouse dubbed by Vogue as "Fashion's Funniest Man" and by GQ as "Your Favorite Influencer's Favorite Influencer" is responsible for setting trends and influencing the latest fashion, music, comedic and cultural phenomenons. His interview series, Kerwin Frost Talks, showcases Frost's personality as the passionate, enthusiastic fan of his subjects, which has included A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator, John Mayer, Post Malone and SZA, among many others. Apple Music's Kerwin Frost Radio also finds the music obsessive highlighting a vast array of genres and guests. In 2020, he hosted a telethon that streamed live from Los Angeles skatepark, The Berrics a featured Anderson .Paak, Lil Yachty and Miguel that went on to raise over $250K for the Know Your Rights Camp, an organization that elevates the Black community through legal defense, COVID-19 relief and youth empowerment programs. Frost most recently hosted his star-studded 2nd Annual Kerwin Frost Film Festival at Los Angeles' TCL Chinese 6 Theater this past June with special guest stars from the feature films, including Jeremy Scott, John C Reilly, Lena Waithe, Tim Robinson and Jaden Smith, among others. Frost is also a long-term partner of Adidas & recently released his first collaboration sneaker called the Superstuffed, with full apparel & footwear collections releasing globally late 2021 and 2022.

