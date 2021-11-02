Senior Connect
ONEOK to Participate in Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference

Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in virtual meetings at the Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference on Nov. 4, 2021.

Investor materials are accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

Analyst Contact:
Megan Patterson
918-561-5325

Media Contact:    
Brad Borror
918-588-7582 

