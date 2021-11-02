Kaia Health Announces Industry-First Partnership with Luna to support Mission of Access to High-Quality Musculoskeletal (MSK) Care

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaia Health , the next-generation solution for musculoskeletal (MSK) care covering 60 million lives globally, has unveiled an industry-first partnership with Luna On-Demand Physical Therapy to further extend access to high-quality care for MSK patients by delivering physical therapy to a patient's doorstep.

This unique online-offline partnership will expand access to care for more members, including high-risk patients, and advance the Kaia Health mission to make effective therapies accessible to patients anywhere and at any time. Using a multimodal approach, Kaia Health provides a holistic MSK pain rehabilitation program that reduces the likelihood of inconsistencies, incomplete care, and duplicative services.

Kaia Health is now the only digital MSK pain solution to provide clinically validated digital therapy complemented by in-person, at-home intervention at the right points in a patient's care journey.

"While Kaia Health digital therapy is the best, most accessible MSK pain solution for the vast majority of patients, some with recent orthopedic trauma, for example, will benefit from in-person physical therapy to significantly improve chances for a positive outcome and avoid surgery," said Kim Clarno, DPT, Director of Clinical Experience at Kaia Health.

In addition to expanding care accessibility for more members, the partnership enables a simple, integrated patient journey. Eligible members can schedule physical therapy at home or work, so receiving care is safe, convenient, and typically faster than scheduling in-clinic care. For care consistency and continuity, patients can work with the same specialized physical therapist for every appointment, achieving an integrated care experience between their in-person therapy and the Kaia Health program.

Clinical studies show that therapeutic exercise combined with hands-on physical therapy provides beneficial outcomes for patients by reducing pain or avoiding invasive surgery.

Integrating the Luna physical therapy service is the latest addition to Kaia Health's clinically optimized MSK care pathway, which consists of live human coaching; tele-consultations with physical therapists; proprietary computer vision technology for exercise feedback with progress monitoring; and an expert, in-house medical review team.

"This partnership represents a major leap forward in our mission to make high-quality care accessible to all patients—wherever they are in their journey—and deliver the best outcomes," said Konstantin Mehl, Kaia Health CEO and Founder. "Partnering with Luna furthers our lead in the MSK market and extends our human-centered, digitally enabled approach to managing MSK conditions."

"Partnering with Kaia Health is consistent with our philosophy of using digital care when appropriate and as an entry point for structured, in-person MSK pain therapy according to patient need," said Palak Shah, Luna co-founder and head of clinical services. "With Luna, Kaia Health solves accessibility issues by bringing physical therapy to members at home, on their own schedule. Delivering personalized and effective therapy in this way maximizes engagement and patient outcomes."

About Kaia Health

Kaia Health is a digital therapeutics company that creates accessible, evidence-based treatments for a range of conditions, including MSK pain and COPD. Working with experts in various medical fields, the company uses clinically validated computer vision technology to deliver individualized app interventions that empower patients to self-manage their condition with digital-forward therapies using devices they already own (i.e., smartphones and tablets). Kaia Health has enrolled more than 450,000 users in their digital therapy program and is a member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA). Kaia Health is the most clinically validated digital MSK provider. Its computer vision technology is as accurate as physical therapists in suggesting exercise corrections, and it delivers equitable care regardless of BMI, age, gender, and location. Kaia Health has offices in New York and Munich. Learn more at www.kaiahealth.com .

About Luna

Luna is the leader in on-demand physical therapy, delivering outpatient physical therapy beyond the four walls of a clinic. For patients, Luna has reimagined the physical therapy experience, matching them with a therapist for in-person care at the time and location of their choosing and ongoing coaching through an easy-to-use app. For physical therapists, Luna enables them to manage their careers with flexibility and autonomy, using a platform that makes scheduling efficient, documentation easy, and billing automatic. Luna is the fastest growing in-person physical therapy provider, with more than 1,200 exceptional therapists providing services in 20 states across the United States. For more information, please visit www.getluna.com .

