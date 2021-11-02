Invitation to Autoliv's Virtual Capital Markets Day November 16, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, will hold a Capital Markets Day on Tuesday November 16th, 2021. Autoliv invites investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders to attend. The event will be virtual only and will includes a live Q&A session.

At the meeting we plan to showcase our full potential and provide an update on our development. Additionally, we will present future products, outline opportunities in core and adjacent product areas, elaborate on further potentials in flexible automation and digitalization as well as detailing our sustainability roadmap and journey towards net zero emissions by 2040.

Date: November 16th, 2021

Time: 2.00 p.m. - 5.00 p.m. CET

Location: Virtual event, available via the Autoliv Investor Relations webpage

A link to the event will be available on Autoliv's webpage from November 15th.

A replay of the webcast and a transcript will be available on our website www.autoliv.com shortly after the conclusion of the capital markets day and will remain available for a period of two years.

Autoliv intends to publish a press release in the morning (CET) ahead of the start of the capital markets day. For additional information or details, please see www.autoliv.com .

Inquiries:

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 02

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. In 2020, our products saved over 33,000 lives and prevented ten times as many severe injuries.

Our more than 68,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 20 test tracks. Sales in 2020 amounted to US $ 7,447 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

