Chuck E. Cheese Opens Its First Store In Bahrain Continuing its rapid expansion through the Middle East and surrounding areas, Chuck E. Cheese brings Bahraini families an experience like never before

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number one family entertainment center in the world opened its doors today for the first time in Manama, Bahrain's Seef Mall giving families a new way to play in a safe, clean, and wholesome environment.

Chuck E. Cheese Logo (PRNewsfoto/CEC Entertainment, LLC)

Rapidly expanding across the Middle East, Chuck E. Cheese has quickly made a lasting impact in each market through its unique value proposition in gameplay with its innovative Play Pass technology. Offering All You Can Play games through time-based play is unlike any competitor in the surrounding area and allows families to play more games and win more prizes. Boasting more than 2 billion gameplays annually with over 35,000 arcade style games world-wide, Chuck E. Cheese is the undisputed leader in game sourcing and knowledge.

Also known for world-class food and entertainment, Chuck E. Cheese brings its world-renowned birthday parties to Bahrain offering local flavors and unforgettable appearances from Chuck E. Cheese himself to delight the birthday star and their friends. Holding over one million parties annually across the globe, Chuck E. Cheese is the number one-party destination for kids and families.

The new location holds a seating capacity for over 300 guests and more than 70 games making for a safe, clean, and spacious place for family fun.

"We are pleased to push forward with our international expansion plans and believe working with the Masbi Group team, will create the perfect opportunity to successfully build and grow our portfolio across the GCC." said Arun Barnes, COO and SVP of International, Chuck E. Cheese. "This effort adds to our presence across other areas of the Middle East and we're looking forward to bringing joy and lifelong memories to more guests, which is a privilege that we pride ourselves on," he added. The demand for the Chuck E. Cheese brand has proven to be resilient despite these unprecedented times and is pushing forward with its global expansion plans.

The Masbi group is a family operated business that has been investing in many different industries across the Middle East for the last several years. The group is also slated to open Chuck E. Cheese locations across Kuwait and Oman in the near future.

"We are proud to partner with the world's most recognized brand in family entertainment in Bahrain. We couldn't be more excited to open our doors here in Bahrain's Seef Mall" said Ahmed AlSubaie, Bahrain franchise owner. "Partnering with CEC Entertainment has been a great experience. Thanks to our traditional business operated in a non-family entertainment center-based environment, and the turnkey support, provided by CEC Entertainment's International franchise support team, has made this an easy business to setup. The country of Bahrain consists of just over 1.5 million people of which nearly half are expatriates. Chuck E. Cheese offers a unique local experience for all to enjoy through food, games, and world-renowned entertainment. Our time-based play offering will provide a first-of-its-kind value proposition, to consumers in Bahrain. This is a huge differentiator from other arcades, that are a lot more expensive," he concluded.

Based out of Irving, Texas, Chuck E. Cheese currently operates more than 500 stores in the U.S. and 90 International stores across 16 regions. This makes Chuck E. Cheese, the largest Family Entertainment Centre in the world. Chuck E. Cheese is rapidly expanding its presence across international markets. The company is hosting franchise inquiry meetings and recently launched an all-new international website ( here ) where you can discover all of the latest news and exciting expansion plans.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC

CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza restaurants appeal to parents and kids alike. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 556 Chuck E. Cheese and 114 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

