Professional Boxer, Gennadiy Golovkin (GGG), Releases First Fashion NFT via Soul of Nomad The Soul of Nomad x GGG collab is powered by NFT commerce company Real Items on the Polygon Network

PALO ALTO Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soul of Nomad , a premium Silicon Valley fashion house has partnered with the Real Items ( www.realitems.io ), a NFT commerce company powered by Polygon, to release an NFT-tied hoodie from professional boxer, Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin for the upcoming release of the limited-edition Soul of GGG lifestyle collection.

The collection honors boxing icon Gennadiy Golovkin, who is considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of his generation. The first item in the collection will be a Limited-Edition Soul of GGG Hoodie, which comes embedded with a unique NFT (Non-Fungible Token) making each piece a truly unique collectible.

"This is an important strategic milestone for Soul of Nomad," said Ashina Son and Nargiza Mashuri, founders of Soul of Nomad. "We are excited to be the first fashion house to offer an NFT component feature powered by Real Items on the Polygon Network to our collections going forward. This gives our customers a tremendous range of benefits from anti-counterfeit assurance on the public blockchain to the distribution of unique and engaging content directly with our products."

The Soul of GGG hoodie is the first collectible of its kind and relies on three main pillars of Golovkin's mindset: persistence, agility, and performance. The hoodie is presented in the brand's signature color, NightRider Black, with a wolfpack lining and a mini-book, signed personally by Golovkin. An NFT QR code is permanently attached to the hoodie making the physical and digital aspects of the hoodie inseparable. Once customers receive a hoodie, the NFT QR code can be scanned, claimed, and verified using Real Item's platform on the Polygon Network.

The NFT component of the collection is powered by Real Items on the Polygon Network. Real Items ties each physical product to an NFT— providing an indelible, unforgeable, and entirely unique digital identity. In turn, this creates 'phygital' item. The technology behind Real Items serves as a vehicle to both verify the authenticity and the origin of products and enhance the user experience through exclusive, embedded memories and experiences. With a mandate toward producing the best user experience possible, Real Items chose to build on the layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution Polygon to offset the restrictive fees associated with minting and selling NFTs on the Ethereum network.

"We are big fans of GGG at Real Items and are very excited to power his first NFT drop in partnership with our client, Soul of Nomad," says David Menard, CEO of Real Items.

"NFTs aren't just abstract, digital collectibles. They are vehicles that will bring about a renaissance to the commerce world. What makes NFTs exciting is that they can augment the physical world — in this case, Soul of GGG's limited edition hoodie — with a deeper layer of exclusivity, interactivity, and authenticity," Menard added.

Fans can stay informed about the important announcements of the drop dates by signing up on the waitlist at https://www.soulofggg.com

For more information visit www.soulofnomad.com .

About SOUL OF NOMAD

Soul of Nomad is an American-Italian ultra-premium fashion brand established in Silicon Valley and offers a unique range of pret-a-porter collections and accessories for progressive men and women with a modern nomadic spirit.

About Real Items

Real Items ( www.realitems.io ) is a leading NFT commerce company that augments our physical world with a deeper layer of exclusivity, interactivity, and authenticity. Founded in 2017, Real Items works with leading brands globally in fashion, art, sports, and other verticals to transform their physical products into "phygitals": physical items tied to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In creating phygitals for brands, Real Items enhances the consumer experience with exclusive, embedded memories and experiences and verifies the authenticity, rarity, and origin of products. To learn more about Real Items, please visit: www.realitems.io

About Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios is the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon focused on growing the global Blockchain Gaming and NFT Industry and bridging the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 gaming through investment, marketing and developer support. The Polygon Studios ecosystem comprises highly loved games and NFT Dapps like OpenSea, Upshot, Aavegotchi, Zed Run, Skyweaver by Horizon Games, Decentraland, Megacryptopolis, Neon District, Cometh and Decentral.Games. If you're a game developer, builder or NFT creator looking to join the Polygon Studios ecosystem, get started here .

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 3000+ applications hosted, ~600M total transactions processed, ~60M unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure txns for your Dapp, get started here .

