ABBA Radio Debuts Exclusively On SiriusXM

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and ABBA announce ABBA Radio, which will exclusively debut via satellite on channel 54 and the SXM App, on November 5.

The limited-run channel celebrates the release of the Swedish quartet's first new studio album in 40 years, Voyage, also out November 5 via Capitol Records. ABBA Radio keeps the excitement going as a destination for listeners to have the full ABBA experience. With music from Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Björn Ulvaeus, that has sold millions of records across the globe and garnered massive pop-culture notoriety from the Broadway stage, TV and film, the channel will take listeners on a full musical journey.

ABBA Radio will feature classic favorites from the group's early career through their new songs from today. Björn and Benny will share insights on the new album, song by song, give a glimpse into their upcoming live stage show, and share memories of the band's early years and their work before ABBA. Additionally, listeners can expect to hear solo work from members of the group and cover versions of their most well-known hits.

ABBA Radio will be available, beginning tomorrow, via satellite on channel 54 through November 14, and on the SXM App through December 4.

"With the help of Björn and Benny, we are able to take some of the world's most enduring music and bring it to life again in one place for ABBA's legion of fans," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "ABBA's exuberant and iconic sound has inspired generations of pop music lovers around the world, and on this special channel we give listeners access to that rich catalog as well as celebrate their much anticipated new studio album."

"It's been a while since we made music together. Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we've decided it's time to end it. They say it's foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we've recorded a follow-up to "The Visitors". To tell the truth, the main inspiration to record again comes from our involvement in creating the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of. We're going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in London next spring. Weird and wonderful! To all of you who patiently have followed us in some way or another these past decades: Thank you for waiting -it's time for a new journey to begin."

-Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid

SiriusXM's ABBA Radio is available to subscribers in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

