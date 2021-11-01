MySize Partners with GK Software, a Global Leader in Retail Technology Solutions

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ) ("MySize" or the "Company"), the provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, is pleased to announce an Innovation Partnership with GK Software (GKS.DE).

With more than 346k installations in over 65 countries, GK Software is among the major players in the international market for retail solutions. Its high-quality solution portfolio and vast corporate network allow it to implement major international projects successfully and have led to its success around the globe.

MySize's plug-in to GK CLOUD4RETAIL instore touch points allows sellers to support consumers finding the perfect fit every time. As a result, MySize reduces the number of trips to the fitting room, inherently increasing shopping time, brand loyalty, purchasing, and most importantly, item returns. In addition, MySize is a natural fit for retailers needing reliable size technology, a new feature on the GK Software Platform.

GK Software's CLOUD4RETAIL technology is a flexible, open commerce platform providing services for unified commerce environments in nearly 60,000 retail stores. Available with leading cloud providers such as Azure, SAP Cloud, and IBM, the extensive in-store, online, and mobile device touchpoints are easily customizable through CLOUD4RETAIL.

MySize CEO Ronen Luzon, stated, "GK Software been setting modern retail solutions standards for years - from enterprise cloud architectures to mobile customer engagement and artificial intelligence for retail. These are some of the reasons why SAP sells its solutions worldwide. This partnership with GK Software allows us to offer consumer size information to staff and consumers at store, for the first time. The simple tooling provided by GK Software made this integration possible with very low effort and we are already looking at further implementations together across all segments."

GK Software Portfolio Director, Orit Bar-Ad, commented, "We are glad to be able to offer our customers, leading retailers in over 65 countries, such a quick and simple way to improve consumer experience. With MySize measurement information available on assisted touchpoints, and store specific date available for consumer size recommendation, we allow retailers to take customer service at store to a new level."

About GK Software

GK Software SE provides retail sector software worldwide. It offers the open unified commerce CLOUD4RETAIL platfom, across segments, formats and channel. With in-store touch points such as OmniPOS solution for point of sale, Mobile POS, Self checkout, frictionless Self scanning & scan-less store; OmniScale, a CLOUD4RETAIL-based solution for scales; Artificial Intelligence for Retail, a cloud-based, ready-to-use AI services for Dynamic Pricing, Item Recommendations and Personalisation;; GK Drive bringing all platform capabilities to the forecourt; eMailBon offer customers a way to receive receipts digitally; and Mobile Consumer Assistant a marketing hub and engagement app allowing retailers to increase loyalty through loyalty, personal offers, messages and coupons, self scanning at store. Label & Poster Print, a software solution for store-level label and poster printing and ESL interaction; With dozens of country packs with legal, local and fiscal requirements out of the box; TransAction+, a payment processing application; and electronic payments, an advanced solution for credit, debit, gift, loyalty, and check. It serves all retail sectors such as food grocery and covinience retail, hospitality, fuel, pharmacy and household goods, fashion and lifestyle, Luxury, DIY and furniture, consumer electronics, and specialty. GK Software SE has a collaboration alliance with SAP, Microsoft and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) amongst others, to enhance retail innovation and customer omnichannel experience with cloud technology;. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Schoeneck, Germany and Raleigh North Carolina.

For additional information on GK Software, please visit: https://www.gk-software.com/us/.

About MySize, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

