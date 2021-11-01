MagView Announces New Look with Branding Refresh

FULTON, Md., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MagView, the leading provider of solutions for breast center information management, today announced the launch of its new branding initiative that will include a refreshed logo that the company will begin rolling out this month.

MagView's new logo

"The new company image reflects our commitment to sharing the important mission of our customers." - Mark Schmidt , MagView VP of Sales and Marketing.



The changes aim to capture how MagView is keeping pace with the evolving breast imaging market. To do so, the breast cancer ribbon will remain in the refreshed logo but will be incorporated in a new way to demonstrate the company's continued dedication to breast imaging and the fight against breast cancer. The signature MagView purple will also remain, but a new shade will be integrated.

MagView has been a trusted partner for breast centers around the country for three decades and the current logo has proven effective for many years. However, the company felt it was time for a branding refresh to reflect how the organization has evolved over time to continue its leadership in the breast imaging market.

"The new company image reflects our commitment to sharing the important mission of our customers," said Mark Schmidt, MagView VP of Sales and Marketing. "The evolution of our brand follows the continuing evolution of our products to meet the needs of our customers, which is why MagView has been a demonstrated leader in the breast imaging market since its inception."

Although MagView will have a new look, its loyal customer base can expect the same quality software and breast imaging workflow expertise the company has been providing for 30 years.

About MagView

MagView is the leading mammography information system with solutions for breast imaging reporting, tracking, workflow and compliance. MagView is utilized by more than 2,500 facilities across the U.S., including many of the nation's top cancer centers.

For more information about MagView, call (800) 553-8996.

Or visit www.magview.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MagView