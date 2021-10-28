New American Funding Appoints Tony Blodgett to Executive VP, Retail Sales

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a national leader in the mortgage industry, announced today that it has appointed Tony Blodgett as Executive VP, Retail Sales.

New American Funding Appoints Tony Blodgett to EVP of Sales for Its Retail Division

As a Certified Mortgage Banker® with 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Blodgett most recently served as New American Funding's SVP, Northwest region.

In his new position as Executive VP, Retail Sales, Blodgett oversees the company's Retail Sales division, which includes its vast nationwide network of branch Loan Officers, as well as initiatives and procedures to help ensure successful growth and profitability in each region. In addition, he will work together with the executive team and sales leaders around the country for their continued growth, leadership, and retention.

"Tony is passionate about the industry and has always provided New American Funding with honest feedback and a deep understanding of the way a retail division should run," said Christy Bunce, New American Funding COO. "In order to grow our outside sales division and add unity to all our regions, Tony will work alongside our executive team to ensure that our retail sales division is thriving and evolving."

With previous experience in executive leadership, Blodgett will bring this knowledge and experience into his new role. Blodgett is also connected closely to the industry through various associations such as the Mortgage Bankers Association, the Washington Mortgage Bankers Association and more, as well as major sales conferences and key leaders within the industry.

"In this ever-changing environment, New American Funding's goal is to stay at the forefront of the industry," said Blodgett. "Through our unique mission, vision, platform, culture, and leadership, we are perfectly positioned for continued growth and expansion."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 214,000+ loans for approximately $56 billion, 174 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

