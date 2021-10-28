Friendship Place Selected as Beneficiary of The Washington Post Helping Hand

The Holiday Season Giving Initiative Offers the Nonprofit a Three-Year Term to Appear in The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendship Place, the nonprofit leading the fight to end homelessness in the Washington, D.C. region, announced that it has been selected as a beneficiary of The Washington Post Helping Hand giving initiative. The designation follows a rigorous application process and provides the organization a three-year opportunity to be featured in high-impact, in-depth columns written by John Kelly, local columnist for The Washington Post.

Ending homelessness. Rebuilding lives

"I am incredibly grateful to The Washington Post team for allowing us to bring awareness and resources to our work," says Friendship Place President & CEO Jean-Michel Giraud. "My staff and I eagerly look forward to reading John Kelly's columns about our programs and our participants' courageous journey from homelessness to housing."

The Washington Post Helping Hand was created to facilitate significant financial donations directly to nonprofit organizations in the Washington, D.C. area that work toward the prevention and remediation of hunger, homelessness, and poverty. Since its inception in 2014, the initiative has successfully raised $1.14 million. Each beneficiary of The Washington Post Helping Hand initiative will be covered from mid-November through mid-January annually for a three-year term.

About Friendship Place

Friendship Place is a leader in the Washington, D.C. region, in developing solutions to homelessness that have measurable results and a lasting impact. Using innovative, customized, person-focused programs, Friendship Place empowers participants to rebuild their lives, find homes, get jobs, and reconnect with friends, family and the community, permanently.

