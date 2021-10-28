CYFIRMA Named in the 2021 Gartner Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar for Security Report

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CYFIRMA, an external threat landscape management company funded by Goldman Sachs, Zodius Capital and Z3Partners, today announced that it has been named in a newly published report, "Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: Security " by Gartner Inc. CYFIRMA is cited under the Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS) category.

The Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar highlights the technologies and trends that have the most potential to disrupt a broad cross-section of markets. The Gartner report describes, "these solutions give visibility into (surface) web, dark web and deep web sources to identify potential threats to critical assets and producing contextual information on threat actors and the tactics and processes utilized to conduct malicious activity. DRPS provide support in four areas – mapping, monitoring, mitigating, and managing the impact on critical digital assets – that ensure business operations are preserved."

According to the Gartner report, "the pace of investment growth in this technology and its transformational effect on buyers focused on heritage vulnerability assessment are fairly rapid. Strong growing interest is expected to drive swift future adoption of this new technology."

"To be cited by Gartner as a sample provider and listed under the Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS) category affirm our mission of helping organizations build real-time external threat landscape visibility as the essential cyber risk strategy to strengthen security posture," said Kumar Ritesh, Founder and CEO of CYFIRMA.

"We view digital risk as the next frontier of cyber invasion where hackers could breach security controls using clandestine techniques. Digital technologies such as deep fake combine with anomaly evasion methods have allowed threat actors to find their way in. The ability to uncover attack surfaces in real-time, deep understanding of how an exposed digital asset poses a risk to the business, knowing if data has been leaked, and awareness of executives being impersonated all play a crucial role in defining an accurate digital risk profile. We have built our core platform, DeCYFIR, to not only help our clients uncover their digital footprint, but to also gain deeper insights into hackers, their motives, campaigns, and methods. Through DeCYFIR, we give our clients the view from the hacker's lens so they know the exact remedial actions they can take to prevent a cyberattack," Ritesh adds.

ABOUT CYFIRMA

CYFIRMA is an external threat landscape management platform company. We combine cyber intelligence with attack surface discovery and digital risk protection to deliver predictive, personalized, contextual, outside-in, and multi-layered insights. We harness our cloud-based AI and ML-powered analytics platform to help organizations proactively identify potential threats at the planning stage of cyberattacks. Our unique approach of providing the hacker's view and deep insights into the external cyber landscape help clients prepare for upcoming attacks.

CYFIRMA works with many Fortune 500 companies. The company has offices located in the USA, Japan, Singapore, and India.

