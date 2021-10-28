NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in honor of National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month, CO. by Colgate will host a roundtable discussion on cyberbullying with actress, Alisha Boe, and The Cybersmile Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to digital wellbeing and tackling all forms of bullying and abuse online. The event will focus on the prevalence and emotional impact cyberbullying has on Gen Z, as well as best practices for addressing cyberbullying and contributing to a more positive experience online.

CO. by Colgate Hosts Event to Raise Cyberbullying Awareness Nationwide, as 62% of Gen Z Have Been Targeted with Online Bullying

CO. by Colgate is an oral beauty brand that believes in an inclusive future where everyone can express themselves freely and live their truth boldly. When we can express ourselves freely, we smile more. For every CO. by Colgate product purchased in 2021, $1 will be donated to The Cybersmile Foundation, for a minimum donation of $200,000 and a maximum of $300,000.

The event will be grounded in findings from a new study sponsored by CO. by Colgate, and led by The Cybersmile Foundation entitled, "The State of Play Report: Gen Z & Identity Based Cyberbullying." The report examines how widespread cyberbullying is amongst Gen Z, the identities that are often the targets of bullying, and the impact it has on all those who witness it.

"Gen Z has only known a world with smartphones and social media, so their experience of bullying isn't confined to a classroom nor even four walls. And in a world where 3 out of 5 members of Gen Z (62%) have been a target of online bullying, abuse, and harassment, according to our State of Play Report, it is imperative to teach them how to identify cyberbullying and recognize the potential impact their words and tone can have on others," said Scott Freeman, CEO, The Cybersmile Foundation. "Programs like CO. by Colgate's roundtable discussion are essential to providing young people a platform to have these conversations and learn what they can do to help themselves and those around them."

"CO. by Colgate encourages people to smile brighter, speak up louder, and live their truth boldly, and that's why it was so important for us to host this conversation with our community," said Dana Medema, Vice President & General Manager, Oral Care, Colgate-North America. "Our mission with this event is to show how we can play a part in reimagining a healthier future for all—where everyone feels confident to be who they truly are, without fear. CO. by Colgate is proud to team up with The Cybersmile Foundation—especially during National Bullying Prevention Month."

Join the Instagram Live Event at 6:00 p.m. EST today and hear from CO. by Colgate, The Cybersmile Foundation, and Alisha Boe. For more information, visit @CO. Colgate and @cybersmilefoundation to learn about identity-based bullying.

The State of Play Report is based on a survey conducted by Persky and fielded among 1,096 people, ages 16 - 24 years old, from June 3 to June 4, 2021. For more information on the report, visit https://co.colgate.com/our-cause

If you are experiencing identity-based bullying or negativity online, The Cybersmile Foundation offers a range of help and support services for users of all ages and abilities at www.cybersmile.org/what-we-do/total-access-support .

ABOUT COLGATE-PALMOLIVE

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

ABOUT THE CYBERSMILE FOUNDATION

The Cybersmile Foundation is a multi-award-winning nonprofit organization committed to digital wellbeing and tackling all forms of abuse and bullying online. They work to promote kindness, diversity and inclusion by building a safer, more positive digital community and encouraging people to realize their full potential without the fear of ridicule and abuse. Through education and the promotion of positive digital citizenship, The Cybersmile Foundation reduces incidents of cyberbullying and provides professional help and support services to children and adults around the world.

