Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Statement Supportive of Build Back Better Framework

"We are pleased with the Build Back Better Act framework that President Biden announced today, which includes many actions to make health care more affordable, equitable and accessible for all Americans. The extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits will save individuals and families thousands of dollars each year on their health care premiums, and it will help millions of people living in states that have not expanded Medicaid.

"As the package is finalized, it is important for Congress to protect the more than 27 million people covered by the Medicare Advantage program by upholding its current benefits and structure. We will continue to work closely with Congress on items of critical importance to the American people including prescription drug reform, improving health equity, and ensuring long-term fiscal sustainability."

