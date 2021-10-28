Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For Third Quarter 2021

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $81.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $116.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported adjusted net income of $83.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $116.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, certain legal expenses, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, (gain)/loss on bank premises and expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $295.0 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, compared with $167.7 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. The Company reported adjusted net income of $287.2 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $198.5 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the Company's quarter-to-date period.
Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our continued organic success and strong third quarter results show the strength and focus of our team of bankers. We grew loans 7% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans, while growing low cost deposits at the same pace. In addition, we had another solid quarter of tangible book value growth at 3.8% for the quarter due to the core earnings power of our Company. We remain focused on growth opportunities in the premier markets in the Southeast, which we are confident will lead us to continue to deliver top financial results. I am energized by our momentum and look forward to a strong 2022."
Significant items from the Company's results for the third quarter of 2021 include the following:
- Net income of $81.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, compared with $88.3 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021
- Growth in tangible book value of 3.8%, or $1.01 per share, to $27.46 at September 30, 2021, compared with $26.45 at June 30, 2021
- Organic growth in loans of $43.7 million, or 1.2% annualized (and $251.3 million, or 7.0% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans), during the third quarter of 2021
- Increase in net interest income, excluding accretion, of $1.3 million, from $157.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $158.7 million in the third quarter of 2021
- Adjusted return on average assets of 1.51%, compared with 1.63% in the second quarter of 2021
- Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 40.44% of total deposits, up from 36.27% at December 31, 2020 and 36.79% a year ago
- Net recoveries during the third quarter of $127,000, compared to net charge-offs of $2.6 million, or 0.07% of loans, in the second quarter of 2021
- Repurchased 137,370 shares of the Company's common stock at a cost of $6.5 million, or an average price of $47.56 per share
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $162.8 million, compared with $163.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $163.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. The Company's net interest margin was 3.22% for the third quarter of 2021, down from 3.34% reported for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.64% reported for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin in the current quarter is attributable to excess liquidity held on the balance sheet, as the average balance in interest-bearing deposits in banks continued to increase during the quarter. The yield on earning assets declined 14 basis points due to this excess liquidity, as well as a decline in accretion income, and the decline was partially offset by improvement in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of three basis points during the quarter and increases in average loans. Accretion income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to $2.9 million, compared with $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, and $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in accretion income for the third quarter is primarily attributable to decreased accelerated income related to payoffs of acquired loans during the third quarter of 2021 and continued attrition of the purchased portfolio.
Yields on loans decreased to 4.24% during the third quarter of 2021, compared with 4.33% for the second quarter of 2021 and 4.42% reported for the third quarter of 2020. Contributing to interest income on loans for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.2 million related to accelerated fee income on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan forgiveness, compared with $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2021 was $913.3 million, with weighted average yields of 3.56%, compared with $911.3 million and 3.75%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021 and $869.0 million and 4.00%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $5.8 billion during the third quarter of 2021, with weighted average yields of 3.37%, compared with $6.4 billion and 3.36%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2021 and $7.7 billion and 3.33%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2020.
Interest expense during the third quarter of 2021 decreased to $11.4 million, compared with $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The Company's total cost of funds moved two basis points lower to 0.24% in the third quarter of 2021 as compared with the second quarter of 2021. Deposit costs decreased two basis points during the third quarter of 2021 to 0.11%, compared with 0.13% in the second quarter of 2021. Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.21% in the second quarter of 2021 to 0.18% in the third quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income decreased $12.7 million, or 14.2%, in the third quarter of 2021 to $76.6 million, compared with $89.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $13.8 million, or 19.6%, to $56.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $70.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily the result of a $18.5 million reduction in mortgage pair-off fees compared with the second quarter of 2021. Gain on sale spreads increased to 3.17% in the third quarter of 2021 from 2.77% for the second quarter of 2021. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $2.06 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $2.39 billion for the second quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking activity was negatively impacted during the third quarter of 2021 by a $1.4 million servicing right impairment, compared with a recovery of $749,000 for the second quarter of 2021. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $1.93 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared with $1.75 billion at June 30, 2021.
Service charge revenue increased $479,000, or 4.4%, to $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, resulting from an increase in volume. Other noninterest income was flat in the third quarter of 2021 at $6.9 million, compared with the second quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of increases in trust services income of $260,000, BOLI income of $217,000 and merchant fee income of $130,000, offset by a decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $654,000.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $1.4 million, or 1.1%, to $137.2 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared with $135.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a net loss of $1.1 million related to bank premises and merger and conversion charges of $183,000, compared with a net gain on bank premises of $236,000 during the second quarter of 2021. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses decreased approximately $120,000, or 0.1%, to $135.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, from $136.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The majority of this decrease is attributable to a $5.8 million reduction in salaries and employee benefits, primarily variable compensation related to mortgage production, and a $1.2 million decrease in data processing and telecommunications expense. These decreases were offset by increases in legal and other professional fees, loan servicing expenses and other mortgage expenses that are not expected to be recurring. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 56.56% in the third quarter of 2021, compared with 54.07% in the second quarter of 2021.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 26.2%, compared with 23.3% in the second quarter of 2021. The increased rate for the third quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of an adjustment to the Company's state tax liability. The Company's future effective rate is expected to be between 23% and 24%.
Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at September 30, 2021 were $22.53 billion, compared with $20.44 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $16.26 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $15.65 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans held for investment were $14.82 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $343.6 million, or 2.4%. Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2021 remained strong at $913.3 million, which was consistent with the second quarter of 2021 and up 5% from the third quarter of 2020.
At September 30, 2021, total deposits amounted to $18.83 billion, or 97.1% of total funding, compared with $16.96 billion and 96.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $7.62 billion, or 40.4% of total deposits, compared with $6.15 billion, or 36.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2020. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $12.01 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $10.23 billion at December 31, 2020. These funds represented 63.8% of the Company's total deposits at September 30, 2021, compared with 60.3% at the end of 2020.
Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2021 totaled $2.90 billion, an increase of $253.7 million, or 9.6%, from December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $295.0 million during the first nine months of 2021, partially offset by dividends declared. Tangible book value per share was $27.46 at September 30, 2021, compared with $23.69 at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.88% at September 30, 2021, compared with 8.47% at the end of 2020.
Credit Quality
Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses reversal of $9.7 million, compared with a provision of $142,000 in the second quarter of 2021. This provision reversal was primarily attributable to improvements in forecast economic conditions, particularly levels of home prices and commercial real estate prices, compared with forecast conditions during the second quarter of 2021. The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the challenging economic conditions and is monitoring the level of modifications on an ongoing basis, such that loans remaining on deferral at the end of the third quarter of 2021 equaled approximately 0.6% of total loans, down from approximately 1.2% and 4.3% of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was stable at 0.32% during the quarter. The Company recorded net recoveries in the third quarter of 2021 of $127,000, such that the net charge-off ratio was zero basis points for the quarter, compared with seven basis points in the second quarter of 2021 and 10 basis points in the third quarter of 2020.
Share Repurchase Program
The Company's board of directors has also approved the extension of the share repurchase program authorized in September 2019, under which the Company was authorized to repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock. As extended, the program now allows for repurchases of shares to occur through October 31, 2022. Currently, $79,190,199 in aggregate value remains for repurchase under the program.
Conference Call
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 165 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.
This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Financial Highlights
Table 1
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Sep
Sep
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
EARNINGS
Net income
$
81,680
$
88,327
$
124,962
$
94,285
$
116,145
$
294,969
$
167,703
Adjusted net income
$
83,861
$
87,548
$
115,746
$
101,995
$
116,879
$
287,155
$
198,507
COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per share available to common shareholders
Basic
$
1.18
$
1.27
$
1.80
$
1.36
$
1.68
$
4.25
$
2.42
Diluted
$
1.17
$
1.27
$
1.79
$
1.36
$
1.67
$
4.23
$
2.42
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
1.20
$
1.25
$
1.66
$
1.47
$
1.69
$
4.12
$
2.86
Cash dividends per share
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.45
$
0.45
Book value per share (period end)
$
41.66
$
40.66
$
39.56
$
38.07
$
36.91
$
41.66
$
36.91
Tangible book value per share (period end)
$
27.46
$
26.45
$
25.27
$
23.69
$
22.46
$
27.46
$
22.46
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
69,439,845
69,496,666
69,391,734
69,252,307
69,230,667
69,445,270
69,243,280
Diluted
69,756,135
69,791,670
69,740,860
69,493,105
69,346,141
69,772,084
69,403,104
Period end number of shares
69,635,435
69,767,209
69,713,426
69,541,481
69,490,546
69,635,435
69,490,546
Market data
High intraday price
$
53.63
$
59.85
$
57.81
$
39.53
$
27.81
$
59.85
$
43.79
Low intraday price
$
44.92
$
47.44
$
36.60
$
22.37
$
19.91
$
36.60
$
17.12
Period end closing price
$
51.88
$
50.63
$
52.51
$
38.07
$
22.78
$
51.88
$
22.78
Average daily volume
392,533
429,233
460,744
394,641
359,059
426,963
429,758
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.47
%
1.64
%
2.44
%
1.89
%
2.33
%
1.84
%
1.18
%
Adjusted return on average assets
1.51
%
1.63
%
2.26
%
2.04
%
2.35
%
1.79
%
1.39
%
Return on average common equity
11.27
%
12.66
%
18.80
%
14.30
%
18.27
%
14.14
%
8.96
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
17.65
%
19.46
%
27.66
%
25.04
%
30.53
%
21.38
%
17.84
%
Earning asset yield (TE)
3.44
%
3.58
%
3.85
%
3.98
%
4.02
%
3.62
%
4.29
%
Total cost of funds
0.24
%
0.26
%
0.30
%
0.36
%
0.41
%
0.26
%
0.60
%
Net interest margin (TE)
3.22
%
3.34
%
3.57
%
3.64
%
3.64
%
3.37
%
3.72
%
Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE)
30.32
%
33.78
%
39.71
%
38.37
%
46.72
%
34.88
%
37.74
%
Efficiency ratio
57.59
%
54.07
%
52.59
%
54.83
%
47.80
%
54.61
%
55.34
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)
56.56
%
54.07
%
54.62
%
52.67
%
47.34
%
55.05
%
52.00
%
CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)
Shareholders' equity to assets
12.87
%
12.96
%
12.87
%
12.95
%
12.90
%
12.87
%
12.90
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.88
%
8.83
%
8.62
%
8.47
%
8.27
%
8.88
%
8.27
%
EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.88
%
8.83
%
8.62
%
8.47
%
8.27
%
8.88
%
8.27
%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
3.99
%
4.13
%
4.25
%
4.48
%
4.63
%
3.99
%
4.63
%
Equity to assets (GAAP)
12.87
%
12.96
%
12.87
%
12.95
%
12.90
%
12.87
%
12.90
%
OTHER DATA (period end)
Full time equivalent employees
Banking Division
1,821
1,817
1,815
1,816
1,807
1,821
1,807
Retail Mortgage Division
749
759
765
748
734
749
734
Warehouse Lending Division
12
12
12
12
11
12
11
SBA Division
29
30
29
24
33
29
33
Premium Finance Division
67
68
70
71
71
67
71
Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount
2,678
2,686
2,691
2,671
2,656
2,678
2,656
Assets per Banking Division FTE
$
12,374
$
12,046
$
11,806
$
11,255
$
10,998
$
12,374
$
10,998
Branch locations
165
165
165
164
170
165
170
Deposits per branch location
$
114,142
$
110,655
$
108,339
$
103,401
$
94,493
$
114,142
$
94,493
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Income Statement
Table 2
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Sep
Sep
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
166,358
$
167,761
$
171,157
$
171,971
$
172,351
$
505,276
$
518,938
Interest on taxable securities
5,296
5,244
6,118
6,398
7,259
16,658
26,688
Interest on nontaxable securities
139
139
141
150
159
419
473
Interest on deposits in other banks
1,244
595
522
252
153
2,361
1,487
Interest on federal funds sold
9
12
12
12
12
33
134
Total interest income
173,046
173,751
177,950
178,783
179,934
524,747
547,720
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
5,106
5,775
6,798
8,870
11,822
17,679
50,197
Interest on other borrowings
6,279
6,124
6,175
6,457
5,574
18,578
23,226
Total interest expense
11,385
11,899
12,973
15,327
17,396
36,257
73,423
Net interest income
161,661
161,852
164,977
163,456
162,538
488,490
474,297
Provision for loan losses
(3,984)
(899)
(16,579)
(6,700)
26,692
(21,462)
132,188
Provision for unfunded commitments
(5,516)
1,299
(11,839)
5,481
(10,131)
(16,056)
13,581
Provision for other credit losses
(175)
(258)
(173)
(291)
1,121
(606)
1,121
Provision for credit losses
(9,675)
142
(28,591)
(1,510)
17,682
(38,124)
146,890
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
171,336
161,710
193,568
164,966
144,856
526,614
327,407
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
11,486
11,007
10,829
11,465
10,914
33,322
32,680
Mortgage banking activity
56,460
70,231
98,486
95,192
138,627
225,177
278,885
Other service charges, commissions and fees
1,154
1,056
1,016
965
1,039
3,226
2,949
Gain (loss) on securities
530
1
(12)
—
—
519
5
Other noninterest income
6,932
6,945
7,654
4,521
8,438
21,531
19,838
Total noninterest income
76,562
89,240
117,973
112,143
159,018
283,775
334,357
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
79,671
85,505
95,985
92,466
96,698
261,161
267,812
Occupancy and equipment
11,979
10,812
11,781
12,709
13,805
34,572
39,640
Data processing and communications expenses
10,681
11,877
11,884
11,323
12,226
34,442
34,694
Credit resolution-related expenses(1)
377
622
547
1,156
802
1,546
3,950
Advertising and marketing
2,676
1,946
1,431
3,267
966
6,053
4,779
Amortization of intangible assets
3,387
4,065
4,126
4,190
4,190
11,578
15,422
Merger and conversion charges
183
—
—
—
(44)
183
1,391
Other noninterest expenses
28,242
20,934
23,044
26,005
25,049
72,220
79,825
Total noninterest expense
137,196
135,761
148,798
151,116
153,692
421,755
447,513
Income before income tax expense
110,702
115,189
162,743
125,993
150,182
388,634
214,251
Income tax expense
29,022
26,862
37,781
31,708
34,037
93,665
46,548
Net income
$
81,680
$
88,327
$
124,962
$
94,285
$
116,145
$
294,969
$
167,703
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.17
$
1.27
$
1.79
$
1.36
$
1.67
$
4.23
$
2.42
(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Period End Balance Sheet
Table 3
Three Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
239,028
$
259,729
$
224,159
$
203,349
$
257,026
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks
3,513,412
3,044,795
2,534,969
1,913,957
494,765
Time deposits in other banks
—
—
249
249
249
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
684,504
778,167
859,652
982,879
1,117,436
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
64,451
29,055
—
—
—
Other investments
27,619
27,621
27,620
28,202
47,329
Loans held for sale
1,435,805
1,210,589
1,509,528
1,167,659
1,414,889
Loans, net of unearned income
14,824,539
14,780,791
14,599,805
14,480,925
14,943,593
Allowance for credit losses
(171,213)
(175,070)
(178,570)
(199,422)
(231,924)
Loans, net
14,653,326
14,605,721
14,421,235
14,281,503
14,711,669
Other real estate owned
4,594
5,775
8,841
11,880
17,969
Premises and equipment, net
226,430
229,994
231,550
222,890
231,278
Goodwill
928,005
928,005
928,005
928,005
928,005
Other intangible assets, net
60,396
63,783
67,848
71,974
76,164
Cash value of bank owned life insurance
279,389
277,839
176,575
176,467
175,605
Deferred income taxes, net
4,329
9,081
22,367
33,314
53,039
Other assets
411,853
416,777
414,529
416,310
348,428
Total assets
$
22,533,141
$
21,886,931
$
21,427,127
$
20,438,638
$
19,873,851
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
7,616,728
$
6,983,761
$
6,804,776
$
6,151,070
$
5,909,316
Interest-bearing
11,216,761
11,274,236
11,071,097
10,806,753
10,154,490
Total deposits
18,833,489
18,257,997
17,875,873
16,957,823
16,063,806
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
4,502
5,544
9,320
11,641
9,103
Other borrowings
425,375
425,303
425,231
425,155
875,255
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
125,830
125,331
124,833
124,345
123,860
FDIC loss-share payable, net
—
—
—
—
19,476
Other liabilities
243,175
235,752
234,274
272,586
217,668
Total liabilities
19,632,371
19,049,927
18,669,531
17,791,550
17,309,168
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
72,016
72,008
71,954
71,754
71,703
Capital stock
1,922,964
1,920,566
1,917,990
1,913,285
1,911,031
Retained earnings
934,979
863,828
785,984
671,510
587,657
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
21,885
25,024
26,090
33,505
37,252
Treasury stock
(51,074)
(44,422)
(44,422)
(42,966)
(42,960)
Total shareholders' equity
2,900,770
2,837,004
2,757,596
2,647,088
2,564,683
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
22,533,141
$
21,886,931
$
21,427,127
$
20,438,638
$
19,873,851
Other Data
Earning assets
$
20,550,330
$
19,871,018
$
19,531,823
$
18,573,871
$
18,018,261
Intangible assets
988,401
991,788
995,853
999,979
1,004,169
Interest-bearing liabilities
11,772,468
11,830,414
11,630,481
11,367,894
11,162,708
Average assets
22,087,642
21,538,894
20,734,414
19,876,338
19,810,084
Average common shareholders' equity
2,874,691
2,798,269
2,695,005
2,622,942
2,529,471
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Asset Quality Information
Table 4
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Sep
Sep
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance at beginning of period
$
197,782
$
200,241
$
233,105
$
260,417
$
246,295
$
233,105
$
39,266
CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan losses
—
—
—
—
—
—
78,661
CECL adoption impact on allowance for unfunded commitments
—
—
—
—
—
—
12,714
Total CECL adoption impact
—
—
—
—
—
—
91,375
Acquired allowance for unfunded commitments
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Provision for loan losses
(3,984)
(899)
(16,579)
(6,700)
26,692
(21,462)
132,188
Provision for unfunded commitments
(5,516)
1,299
(11,839)
5,481
(10,131)
(16,056)
13,581
Provision for other credit losses
(175)
(258)
(173)
(291)
1,121
(606)
1,121
Provision for credit losses
(9,675)
142
(28,591)
(1,510)
17,682
(38,124)
146,890
Charge-offs
3,537
7,138
7,574
29,094
7,370
18,249
25,370
Recoveries
3,664
4,537
3,301
3,292
3,810
11,502
8,256
Net charge-offs
(127)
2,601
4,273
25,802
3,560
6,747
17,114
Ending balance
$
188,234
$
197,782
$
200,241
$
233,105
$
260,417
$
188,234
$
260,417
Allowance for loan losses
$
171,213
$
175,070
$
178,570
$
199,422
$
231,924
$
171,213
$
231,924
Allowance for unfunded commitments
16,797
22,313
21,014
32,853
27,372
16,797
27,372
Allowance for other credit losses
224
399
657
830
1,121
224
1,121
Total allowance for credit losses
$
188,234
$
197,782
$
200,241
$
233,105
$
260,417
$
188,234
$
260,417
Net Charge-off Information
Charge-offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
858
$
3,529
$
2,370
$
5,960
$
1,715
$
6,757
$
4,687
Consumer installment
1,647
1,669
1,448
2,861
677
4,764
2,781
Indirect automobile
178
141
829
658
697
1,148
2,944
Premium Finance
605
1,194
1,343
2,240
1,158
3,142
3,893
Real estate - construction and development
—
186
26
—
9
212
83
Real estate - commercial and farmland
210
27
1,395
17,284
2,977
1,632
10,220
Real estate - residential
39
392
163
91
137
594
762
Total charge-offs
3,537
7,138
7,574
29,094
7,370
18,249
25,370
Recoveries
Commercial, financial and agricultural
1,986
625
727
754
470
3,338
1,135
Consumer installment
199
212
356
480
516
767
1,273
Indirect automobile
278
372
700
637
317
1,350
1,020
Premium Finance
649
2,466
1,122
605
1,224
4,237
2,584
Real estate - construction and development
45
84
167
125
182
296
692
Real estate - commercial and farmland
266
185
41
439
904
492
1,010
Real estate - residential
241
593
188
252
197
1,022
542
Total recoveries
3,664
4,537
3,301
3,292
3,810
11,502
8,256
Net charge-offs
$
(127)
$
2,601
$
4,273
$
25,802
$
3,560
$
6,747
$
17,114
Non-Performing Assets
Nonaccrual loans
$
58,932
$
59,921
$
71,189
$
76,457
$
138,163
$
58,932
$
138,163
Other real estate owned
4,594
5,775
8,841
11,880
17,969
4,594
17,969
Repossessed assets
152
226
840
544
258
152
258
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
7,472
4,874
5,097
8,326
7,003
7,472
7,003
Total non-performing assets
$
71,150
$
70,796
$
85,967
$
97,207
$
163,393
$
71,150
$
163,393
Asset Quality Ratios
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.32
%
0.32
%
0.40
%
0.48
%
0.82
%
0.32
%
0.82
%
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)
—
%
0.07
%
0.12
%
0.70
%
0.10
%
0.06
%
0.17
%
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Loan Information
Table 5
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Loans by Type
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
1,217,575
$
1,406,421
$
1,611,029
$
1,627,477
$
1,879,788
Consumer installment
207,111
229,411
257,097
306,995
450,810
Indirect automobile
325,057
397,373
482,637
580,083
682,396
Mortgage warehouse
768,577
841,347
880,216
916,353
995,942
Municipal
624,430
647,578
659,228
659,403
725,669
Premium Finance
840,737
780,328
706,379
687,841
710,890
Real estate - construction and development
1,454,824
1,527,883
1,533,234
1,606,710
1,628,255
Real estate - commercial and farmland
6,409,704
6,051,472
5,616,826
5,300,006
5,116,252
Real estate - residential
2,976,524
2,898,978
2,853,159
2,796,057
2,753,591
Total loans
$
14,824,539
$
14,780,791
$
14,599,805
$
14,480,925
$
14,943,593
Troubled Debt Restructurings
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
1,683
$
1,038
$
930
$
521
$
459
Consumer installment
22
28
27
32
36
Indirect automobile
1,284
1,647
1,931
2,277
2,689
Real estate - construction and development
887
898
501
506
510
Real estate - commercial and farmland
43,895
46,025
43,398
36,707
73,763
Real estate - residential
29,521
31,570
33,324
38,800
28,777
Total accruing troubled debt restructurings
$
77,292
$
81,206
$
80,111
$
78,843
$
106,234
Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
112
$
805
$
854
$
849
$
1,002
Consumer installment
38
43
53
56
64
Indirect automobile
297
301
321
461
482
Real estate - construction and development
271
301
706
707
709
Real estate - commercial and farmland
6,715
7,103
2,233
1,401
19,942
Real estate - residential
2,687
2,515
2,818
2,671
4,477
Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings
$
10,120
$
11,068
$
6,985
$
6,145
$
26,676
Total troubled debt restructurings
$
87,412
$
92,274
$
87,096
$
84,988
$
132,910
Loans by Risk Grade
Grades 1 through 5 - Pass
$
14,562,058
$
14,477,905
$
14,204,219
$
14,109,418
$
14,506,555
Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned
87,757
100,750
135,213
108,541
151,501
Grade 7 - Substandard
174,724
202,134
260,369
262,947
285,537
Grade 8 - Doubtful
—
—
—
19
—
Grade 9 - Loss
—
2
4
—
—
Total loans
$
14,824,539
$
14,780,791
$
14,599,805
$
14,480,925
$
14,943,593
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Average Balances
Table 6
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Sep
Sep
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Earning Assets
Federal funds sold
$
20,000
$
20,000
$
20,000
$
20,000
$
20,004
$
20,000
$
23,868
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
3,082,413
2,461,092
2,145,403
879,481
467,188
2,566,401
428,386
Time deposits in other banks
—
244
249
249
249
163
249
Investment securities - taxable
757,278
811,234
910,834
1,024,335
1,160,585
825,886
1,267,015
Investment securities - nontaxable
19,053
18,225
19,225
20,112
21,619
18,834
22,010
Other investments
27,622
27,620
27,516
31,552
64,656
27,586
72,561
Loans held for sale
1,497,320
1,705,167
1,284,821
1,281,762
1,507,481
1,496,548
1,569,337
Loans
14,685,878
14,549,104
14,453,975
14,752,664
14,688,317
14,563,835
13,772,102
Total Earning Assets
$
20,089,564
$
19,592,686
$
18,862,023
$
18,010,155
$
17,930,099
$
19,519,253
$
17,155,528
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
7,168,717
$
6,874,471
$
6,412,268
$
5,970,672
$
5,782,163
$
6,821,256
$
4,977,833
NOW accounts
3,447,909
3,314,334
3,182,245
2,968,596
2,718,315
3,315,803
2,483,383
MMDA
4,966,492
4,872,500
4,761,279
4,534,243
4,273,899
4,867,509
4,167,207
Savings accounts
908,189
876,887
823,039
793,414
749,314
869,684
695,238
Retail CDs
1,919,184
2,005,265
2,066,410
2,109,600
2,274,150
1,996,413
2,455,833
Brokered CDs
511
1,000
1,000
1,140
1,933
835
21,650
Total Deposits
18,411,002
17,944,457
17,246,241
16,377,665
15,799,774
17,871,500
14,801,144
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
5,133
6,883
9,284
9,929
10,483
7,085
12,849
FHLB advances
48,866
48,910
48,951
127,797
799,034
48,909
1,091,885
Other borrowings
376,489
376,376
376,260
376,295
272,443
376,376
270,407
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
125,567
125,068
124,574
124,091
123,604
125,073
124,814
Total Non-Deposit Funding
556,055
557,237
559,069
638,112
1,205,564
557,443
1,499,955
Total Funding
$
18,967,057
$
18,501,694
$
17,805,310
$
17,015,777
$
17,005,338
$
18,428,943
$
16,301,099
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)
Table 7
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Sep
Sep
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Interest Income
Federal funds sold
$
9
$
12
$
12
$
13
$
13
$
33
$
134
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
1,244
594
521
251
152
2,359
1,484
Time deposits in other banks
—
1
1
1
1
2
3
Investment securities - taxable
5,296
5,244
6,118
6,398
7,260
16,658
26,688
Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)
176
176
178
190
202
530
599
Loans held for sale
10,618
11,773
10,827
9,705
10,365
33,218
38,055
Loans (TE)
156,861
157,112
161,473
163,532
163,352
475,446
484,605
Total Earning Assets
$
174,204
$
174,912
$
179,130
$
180,090
$
181,345
$
528,246
$
551,568
Accretion income (included above)
$
2,948
$
4,462
$
6,127
$
4,688
$
6,525
$
13,537
$
22,663
Interest Expense
Interest-Bearing Deposits
NOW accounts
$
808
$
816
$
926
$
1,091
$
1,394
$
2,550
$
5,433
MMDA
1,970
1,908
1,998
2,326
2,823
5,876
16,335
Savings accounts
129
122
124
143
112
375
416
Retail CDs
2,195
2,921
3,744
5,301
7,484
8,860
27,684
Brokered CDs
4
8
6
9
9
18
329
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
5,106
5,775
6,798
8,870
11,822
17,679
50,197
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
4
5
7
8
9
16
74
FHLB advances
195
193
192
245
661
580
7,456
Other borrowings
4,640
4,683
4,638
4,635
3,558
13,961
10,556
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
1,440
1,243
1,338
1,569
1,346
4,021
5,140
Total Non-Deposit Funding
6,279
6,124
6,175
6,457
5,574
18,578
23,226
Total Interest-Bearing Funding
$
11,385
$
11,899
$
12,973
$
15,327
$
17,396
$
36,257
$
73,423
Net Interest Income (TE)
$
162,819
$
163,013
$
166,157
$
164,763
$
163,949
$
491,989
$
478,145
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Yields(1)
Table 8
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Sep
Sep
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Earning Assets
Federal funds sold
0.18
%
0.24
%
0.24
%
0.26
%
0.26
%
0.22
%
0.75
%
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
0.16
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.11
%
0.13
%
0.12
%
0.46
%
Time deposits in other banks
—
%
1.64
%
1.63
%
1.60
%
1.60
%
1.64
%
1.61
%
Investment securities - taxable
2.77
%
2.59
%
2.72
%
2.48
%
2.49
%
2.70
%
2.81
%
Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)
3.66
%
3.87
%
3.75
%
3.76
%
3.72
%
3.76
%
3.64
%
Loans held for sale
2.81
%
2.77
%
3.42
%
3.01
%
2.74
%
2.97
%
3.24
%
Loans (TE)
4.24
%
4.33
%
4.53
%
4.41
%
4.42
%
4.36
%
4.70
%
Total Earning Assets
3.44
%
3.58
%
3.85
%
3.98
%
4.02
%
3.62
%
4.29
%
Interest-Bearing Deposits
NOW accounts
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.12
%
0.15
%
0.20
%
0.10
%
0.29
%
MMDA
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.17
%
0.20
%
0.26
%
0.16
%
0.52
%
Savings accounts
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.08
%
Retail CDs
0.45
%
0.58
%
0.73
%
1.00
%
1.31
%
0.59
%
1.51
%
Brokered CDs
3.11
%
3.21
%
2.43
%
3.14
%
1.85
%
2.88
%
2.03
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
0.18
%
0.21
%
0.25
%
0.34
%
0.47
%
0.21
%
0.68
%
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
0.31
%
0.29
%
0.31
%
0.32
%
0.34
%
0.30
%
0.77
%
FHLB advances
1.58
%
1.58
%
1.59
%
0.76
%
0.33
%
1.59
%
0.91
%
Other borrowings
4.89
%
4.99
%
5.00
%
4.90
%
5.20
%
4.96
%
5.21
%
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
4.55
%
3.99
%
4.36
%
5.03
%
4.33
%
4.30
%
5.50
%
Total Non-Deposit Funding
4.48
%
4.41
%
4.48
%
4.03
%
1.84
%
4.46
%
2.07
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
0.38
%
0.41
%
0.46
%
0.55
%
0.62
%
0.42
%
0.87
%
Net Interest Spread
3.06
%
3.17
%
3.39
%
3.43
%
3.40
%
3.20
%
3.42
%
Net Interest Margin(2)
3.22
%
3.34
%
3.57
%
3.64
%
3.64
%
3.37
%
3.72
%
Total Cost of Funds(3)
0.24
%
0.26
%
0.30
%
0.36
%
0.41
%
0.26
%
0.60
%
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.
(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Adjusted Net Income
Table 9A
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Sep
Sep
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Net income available to common shareholders
$
81,680
$
88,327
$
124,962
$
94,285
$
116,145
$
294,969
$
167,703
Adjustment items:
Merger and conversion charges
183
—
—
—
(44)
183
1,391
Restructuring charges
—
—
—
—
50
—
1,513
Servicing right impairment (recovery)
1,398
(749)
(10,639)
9,501
412
(9,990)
30,566
Gain on BOLI proceeds
—
—
(603)
—
(103)
(603)
(948)
Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation
—
—
—
53
268
—
3,005
Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1)
—
—
—
235
470
—
3,061
(Gain) loss on bank premises
1,136
(236)
(264)
(30)
(97)
636
654
Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2)
(536)
206
2,290
(2,049)
(222)
1,960
(8,438)
After tax adjustment items
2,181
(779)
(9,216)
7,710
734
(7,814)
30,804
Adjusted net income
$
83,861
$
87,548
$
115,746
$
101,995
$
116,879
$
287,155
$
198,507
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
69,756,135
69,791,670
69,740,860
69,493,105
69,346,141
69,772,084
69,403,104
Net income per diluted share
$
1.17
$
1.27
$
1.79
$
1.36
$
1.67
$
4.23
$
2.42
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$
1.20
$
1.25
$
1.66
$
1.47
$
1.69
$
4.12
$
2.86
Average assets
$
22,087,642
$
21,538,894
$
20,734,414
$
19,876,338
$
19,810,084
$
21,462,501
$
19,045,028
Return on average assets
1.47
%
1.64
%
2.44
%
1.89
%
2.33
%
1.84
%
1.18
%
Adjusted return on average assets
1.51
%
1.63
%
2.26
%
2.04
%
2.35
%
1.79
%
1.39
%
Average common equity
$
2,874,691
$
2,798,269
$
2,695,005
$
2,622,942
$
2,529,471
$
2,789,979
$
2,500,689
Average tangible common equity
$
1,884,622
$
1,804,324
$
1,696,946
$
1,620,742
$
1,523,066
$
1,795,984
$
1,486,579
Return on average common equity
11.27
%
12.66
%
18.80
%
14.30
%
18.27
%
14.14
%
8.96
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
17.65
%
19.46
%
27.66
%
25.04
%
30.53
%
21.38
%
17.84
%
Note 1: Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce.
Note 2: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 3Q21, 3Q20 and both year-to-date periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)
Table 9B
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Sep
Sep
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense
$
137,196
$
135,761
$
148,798
$
151,116
$
153,692
$
421,755
$
447,513
Adjustment items:
Merger and conversion charges
(183)
—
—
—
44
(183)
(1,391)
Restructuring charges
—
—
—
—
(50)
—
(1,513)
Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation
—
—
—
(53)
(268)
—
(3,005)
Natural disaster and pandemic charges
—
—
—
(235)
(470)
—
(3,061)
Gain (loss) on bank premises
(1,136)
236
264
30
97
(636)
(654)
Adjusted noninterest expense
$
135,877
$
135,997
$
149,062
$
150,858
$
153,045
$
420,936
$
437,889
Total Revenue
Net interest income
$
161,661
$
161,852
$
164,977
$
163,456
$
162,538
$
488,490
$
474,297
Noninterest income
76,562
89,240
117,973
112,143
159,018
283,775
334,357
Total revenue
$
238,223
$
251,092
$
282,950
$
275,599
$
321,556
$
772,265
$
808,654
Adjusted Total Revenue
Net interest income (TE)
$
162,819
$
163,013
$
166,157
$
164,763
$
163,949
$
491,989
$
478,145
Noninterest income
76,562
89,240
117,973
112,143
159,018
283,775
334,357
Total revenue (TE)
239,381
252,253
284,130
276,906
322,967
775,764
812,502
Adjustment items:
(Gain) loss on securities
(530)
(1)
12
—
—
(519)
(5)
Gain on BOLI proceeds
—
—
(603)
—
(103)
(603)
(948)
Servicing right impairment (recovery)
1,398
(749)
(10,639)
9,501
412
(9,990)
30,566
Adjusted total revenue (TE)
$
240,249
$
251,503
$
272,900
$
286,407
$
323,276
$
764,652
$
842,115
Efficiency ratio
57.59
%
54.07
%
52.59
%
54.83
%
47.80
%
54.61
%
55.34
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)
56.56
%
54.07
%
54.62
%
52.67
%
47.34
%
55.05
%
52.00
%
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Table 9C
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Sep
Sep
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Total shareholders' equity
$
2,900,770
$
2,837,004
$
2,757,596
$
2,647,088
$
2,564,683
$
2,900,770
$
2,564,683
Less:
Goodwill
928,005
928,005
928,005
928,005
928,005
928,005
928,005
Other intangibles, net
60,396
63,783
67,848
71,974
76,164
60,396
76,164
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
1,912,369
$
1,845,216
$
1,761,743
$
1,647,109
$
1,560,514
$
1,912,369
$
1,560,514
Period end number of shares
69,635,435
69,767,209
69,713,426
69,541,481
69,490,546
69,635,435
69,490,546
Book value per share (period end)
$
41.66
$
40.66
$
39.56
$
38.07
$
36.91
$
41.66
$
36.91
Tangible book value per share (period end)
$
27.46
$
26.45
$
25.27
$
23.69
$
22.46
$
27.46
$
22.46
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Segment Reporting
Table 10
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Sep
Sep
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Banking Division
Net interest income
$
113,524
$
110,670
$
112,816
$
112,964
$
119,562
$
337,010
$
358,267
Provision for credit losses
(9,578)
(3,949)
(23,904)
1,847
487
(37,431)
123,289
Noninterest income
17,896
16,171
16,738
15,659
15,265
50,805
47,506
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
40,020
37,814
42,723
38,668
39,718
120,557
121,762
Occupancy and equipment expenses
10,196
9,050
10,120
10,958
11,955
29,366
33,981
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
9,159
10,280
10,201
9,608
9,716
29,640
29,432
Other noninterest expenses
21,723
18,763
19,710
25,806
21,517
60,196
80,159
Total noninterest expense
81,098
75,907
82,754
85,040
82,906
239,759
265,334
Income before income tax expense
59,900
54,883
70,704
41,736
51,434
185,487
17,150
Income tax expense
17,784
14,196
18,456
13,992
13,453
50,436
5,146
Net income
$
42,116
$
40,687
$
52,248
$
27,744
$
37,981
$
135,051
$
12,004
Retail Mortgage Division
Net interest income
$
21,289
$
22,533
$
18,984
$
19,908
$
20,393
$
62,806
$
62,451
Provision for credit losses
1,678
5,647
(4,553)
(1,621)
15,051
2,772
17,471
Noninterest income
55,555
69,055
97,640
94,109
137,583
222,250
276,147
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
36,373
44,798
49,838
50,165
53,500
131,009
134,600
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,590
1,553
1,476
1,577
1,676
4,619
5,133
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
1,357
1,435
1,546
1,534
2,349
4,338
4,741
Other noninterest expenses
11,675
7,638
8,189
7,442
7,889
27,502
20,713
Total noninterest expense
50,995
55,424
61,049
60,718
65,414
167,468
165,187
Income before income tax expense
24,171
30,517
60,128
54,920
77,511
114,816
155,940
Income tax expense
5,076
6,408
12,627
11,535
16,112
24,111
32,751
Net income
$
19,095
$
24,109
$
47,501
$
43,385
$
61,399
$
90,705
$
123,189
Warehouse Lending Division
Net interest income
$
8,712
$
8,720
$
9,906
$
9,017
$
6,546
$
27,338
$
14,874
Provision for credit losses
(291)
(155)
(145)
1,673
495
(591)
889
Noninterest income
1,037
1,333
980
1,113
1,064
3,350
2,751
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
264
278
330
296
266
872
685
Occupancy and equipment expenses
—
1
1
1
1
2
3
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
59
68
49
101
73
176
169
Other noninterest expenses
200
30
33
26
28
263
150
Total noninterest expense
523
377
413
424
368
1,313
1,007
Income before income tax expense
9,517
9,831
10,618
8,033
6,747
29,966
15,729
Income tax expense
1,999
2,064
2,230
1,687
1,431
6,293
3,317
Net income
$
7,518
$
7,767
$
8,388
$
6,346
$
5,316
$
23,673
$
12,412
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Segment Reporting (continued)
Table 10
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Sep
Sep
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
SBA Division
Net interest income
$
10,699
$
12,882
$
16,635
$
14,909
$
8,966
$
40,216
$
18,181
Provision for credit losses
(1,104)
(607)
(547)
(2,997)
4,297
(2,258)
5,716
Noninterest income
2,070
2,677
2,611
1,247
5,106
7,358
7,953
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,320
937
1,382
1,233
1,572
3,639
5,660
Occupancy and equipment expenses
116
132
106
100
97
354
291
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
18
—
1
1
4
19
32
Other noninterest expenses
370
284
295
363
595
949
1,469
Total noninterest expense
1,824
1,353
1,784
1,697
2,268
4,961
7,452
Income before income tax expense
12,049
14,813
18,009
17,456
7,507
44,871
12,966
Income tax expense
2,530
3,111
3,782
3,666
1,577
9,423
2,723
Net income
$
9,519
$
11,702
$
14,227
$
13,790
$
5,930
$
35,448
$
10,243
Premium Finance Division
Net interest income
$
7,437
$
7,047
$
6,636
$
6,658
$
7,071
$
21,120
$
20,524
Provision for credit losses
(380)
(794)
558
(412)
(2,648)
(616)
(475)
Noninterest income
4
4
4
15
—
12
—
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,694
1,678
1,712
2,104
1,642
5,084
5,105
Occupancy and equipment expenses
77
76
78
73
76
231
232
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
88
94
87
79
84
269
320
Other noninterest expenses
897
852
921
981
934
2,670
2,876
Total noninterest expense
2,756
2,700
2,798
3,237
2,736
8,254
8,533
Income before income tax expense
5,065
5,145
3,284
3,848
6,983
13,494
12,466
Income tax expense
1,633
1,083
686
828
1,464
3,402
2,611
Net income
$
3,432
$
4,062
$
2,598
$
3,020
$
5,519
$
10,092
$
9,855
Total Consolidated
Net interest income
$
161,661
$
161,852
$
164,977
$
163,456
$
162,538
$
488,490
$
474,297
Provision for credit losses
(9,675)
142
(28,591)
(1,510)
17,682
(38,124)
146,890
Noninterest income
76,562
89,240
117,973
112,143
159,018
283,775
334,357
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
79,671
85,505
95,985
92,466
96,698
261,161
267,812
Occupancy and equipment expenses
11,979
10,812
11,781
12,709
13,805
34,572
39,640
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
10,681
11,877
11,884
11,323
12,226
34,442
34,694
Other noninterest expenses
34,865
27,567
29,148
34,618
30,963
91,580
105,367
Total noninterest expense
137,196
135,761
148,798
151,116
153,692
421,755
447,513
Income before income tax expense
110,702
115,189
162,743
125,993
150,182
388,634
214,251
Income tax expense
29,022
26,862
37,781
31,708
34,037
93,665
46,548
Net income
$
81,680
$
88,327
$
124,962
$
94,285
$
116,145
$
294,969
$
167,703
