Stewart Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart for the third quarter 2021 of $88.7 million ($3.26 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $55.9 million ($2.21 per diluted share) for the third quarter 2020. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's third quarter 2021 net income was $86.4 million ($3.17 per diluted share), an increase of $30.5 million, or 55 percent, from the third quarter 2020. Third quarter 2021 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $116.4 million compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $76.3 million for the third quarter 2020.
Third quarter 2021 results included $2.9 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, which included a $2.5 million gain related to an acquisition contingent liability adjustment recorded in the ancillary services and corporate segment.
"In many ways, Stewart's performance this quarter exemplifies the momentum we have experienced over the past year and a half as the company continues to execute on its long-term growth and profitability improvement strategy. In the third quarter, we took advantage of healthy domestic and Canadian residential markets and improving commercial trends, along with increased scale and continued operating discipline," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "Going forward, while we acknowledge the uncertainty that future market conditions hold, we remain bullish on underlying purchase market trends and the opportunity increased commercial activity should offer in the foreseeable future. With that as the backdrop, Stewart remains committed to taking advantage of these market conditions while building a stable and resilient business over the full real estate cycle."
Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not foot as presented due to rounding):
Quarter Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total revenues
836.7
595.7
2,344.1
1,551.7
Pretax income before noncontrolling interests
116.4
76.3
319.9
134.6
Income tax expense
(23.1)
(16.1)
(70.5)
(29.3)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4.7)
(4.4)
(11.6)
(10.1)
Net income attributable to Stewart
88.7
55.9
237.7
95.2
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*
(2.2)
-
(13.7)
6.8
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*
86.4
55.9
224.0
102.0
Net income per diluted Stewart share
3.26
2.21
8.78
3.93
Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*
3.17
2.21
8.27
4.21
* See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.
Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):
Quarter Ended September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Operating revenues
767.9
562.7
36%
Investment income
4.1
5.0
(19)%
Net realized and unrealized gains
0.3
-
100%
Pretax income
119.1
82.4
45%
Pretax margin
15.4%
14.5%
Pretax income for the title segment increased by $36.8 million, or 45 percent, while pretax margin improved 90 basis points to 15.4 percent in the third quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter. Title operating revenues grew $205.1 million, or 36 percent, as direct title and gross independent agency revenues increased $86.0 million, or 31 percent, and $119.2 million, or 42 percent, respectively. Consistent with the increase in title revenues, overall segment operating expenses in the third quarter 2021 increased $167.7 million, or 35 percent, with agency retention expenses and combined title employee costs and other operating expenses increasing by 43 percent and 30 percent, respectively, compared to the third quarter 2020. Average independent agency remittance rate in the third quarter 2021 was 17.9 percent, slightly lower than 18.2 percent in the prior year quarter. As a percentage of title revenues, combined title employee costs and other operating expenses improved to 37.5 percent in the third quarter 2021 compared to 39.5 percent in the third quarter 2020.
Title loss expense increased $1.9 million, or 7 percent, in the third quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of higher title revenues, partially offset by favorable claims experience. As a percentage of title revenues, the title loss expense in the third quarter 2021 was 4.0 percent compared to 5.1 percent in the prior year quarter.
The segment's investment income declined $0.9 million, or 19 percent, primarily due to lower dividend income on cost-basis investments and decreased interest income resulting from lower interest rates during the third quarter 2021 compared to last year's quarter.
Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Non-commercial:
Domestic
249.1
208.2
20%
International
44.2
30.4
45%
Commercial:
Domestic
64.5
36.7
76%
International
8.3
4.8
73%
Total direct title revenues
366.1
280.1
31%
Direct title revenues increased as a result of overall revenue improvements in both non-commercial and commercial operations. Non-commercial revenues in the third quarter 2021 improved $54.7 million, or 23 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by increased residential purchase transactions and scale. Purchase transactions improved 8 percent in the third quarter 2021 compared to the third quarter 2020, while refinancing transactions decreased in the third quarter 2021, consistent with market trends. Domestic commercial revenues improved $27.8 million, or 76 percent, in the third quarter 2021, primarily due to increased commercial transaction size and volume compared to the third quarter 2020. Domestic commercial and residential fees per file in the third quarter 2021 were approximately $15,400 and $2,400, respectively, which were 59 percent and 24 percent, respectively, higher compared to the third quarter 2020. Total international revenues increased $17.3 million, or 49 percent, in the third quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to improved volumes in our Canadian operations.
Ancillary Services and Corporate Segment
Summary results of the ancillary services and corporate segment are as follows (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Operating revenues
61.9
27.9
122%
Net realized and unrealized gains
2.6
-
100%
Pretax loss
(2.7)
(6.0)
55%
The segment's operating revenues increased $34.0 million, or 122 percent, in the third quarter 2021, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to revenues generated by recent acquisitions and higher appraisal management services revenues. In the third quarter 2021, the ancillary services operations generated pretax income of $2.8 million (which included a $2.5 million gain related to an acquisition contingent liability adjustment and $4.2 million of purchased intangibles amortization expense), compared to a pretax income of $0.3 million (which included $1.1 million of purchased intangibles amortization expense) in the third quarter 2020. Net expenses attributable to parent company and corporate operations for the third quarters 2021 and 2020 were approximately $5.6 million and $6.3 million, respectively.
Expenses
Consolidated employee costs in the third quarter 2021 increased $41.9 million, or 27 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by higher salaries and employee benefits on a 23 percent higher average employee count resulting from recent acquisitions, and increased incentive compensation on higher overall operating results. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs for the third quarter 2021 improved to 23.8 percent compared to 26.3 percent in the third quarter 2020.
Total other operating expenses in the third quarter 2021 increased $54.1 million, or 55 percent, compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was principally driven by increased appraisal and service expenses tied to higher revenues in ancillary services, higher outside title search, premium tax and attorney fee split expenses on increased title revenues, increased rent and other occupancy expenses related to recent acquisitions, state sales tax assessments, and higher marketing and travel expenses. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the third quarter 2021 were 18.4 percent compared to 16.7 percent in the third quarter 2020. Excluding the effect of the ancillary services appraisal and service expenses, the other operating expenses ratios would have been 13.5 percent and 13.4 percent in the third quarters 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Other
Net cash provided by operations in the third quarter 2021 improved to $106.9 million, compared to net cash provided by operations of $90.8 million in the third quarter 2020, primarily driven by the higher net income and lower payment of claims.
Third quarter Earnings Call
Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021. To participate, dial (877) 876-9174 (USA) and (785) 424-1669 (International) - access code STCQ321. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at http://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx . The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 28, 2021 until midnight on November 4, 2021, by dialing (888) 562-3382 (USA) or (402) 220-1192 (International) - the access code is also STCQ321.
About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions, including the duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.
ST-IR
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)
Quarter Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Title revenues:
Direct operations
366,091
280,114
999,098
696,611
Agency operations
401,762
282,605
1,138,023
802,022
Ancillary services
61,934
27,957
176,057
44,573
Total operating revenues
829,787
590,676
2,313,178
1,543,206
Investment income
4,053
5,027
13,127
14,530
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
2,887
(7)
17,816
(6,035)
836,727
595,696
2,344,121
1,551,701
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
329,906
231,051
935,861
659,138
Employee costs
197,587
155,638
555,451
428,817
Other operating expenses
152,587
98,531
415,864
245,003
Title losses and related claims
30,345
28,427
92,687
68,600
Depreciation and amortization
9,144
5,144
22,394
13,436
Interest
712
562
1,960
2,075
720,281
519,353
2,024,217
1,417,069
Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests
116,446
76,343
319,904
134,632
Income tax expense
(23,051)
(16,058)
(70,547)
(29,293)
Net income
93,395
60,285
249,357
105,339
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,732
4,376
11,639
10,107
Net income attributable to Stewart
88,663
55,909
237,718
95,232
Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart
3.26
2.21
8.78
3.93
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
27,238
25,297
27,090
24,256
Selected financial information:
Net cash provided by operations
106,865
90,751
257,317
140,861
Other comprehensive (loss) income
(6,781)
4,589
(12,245)
11,375
Monthly Domestic Order Counts:
Opened Orders
July
August
Sept
Total
Closed Orders
July
August
Sept
Total
Commercial
1,420
1,544
1,485
4,449
Commercial
1,411
1,390
1,398
4,199
Purchase
23,296
25,248
24,669
73,213
Purchase
19,025
18,979
18,372
56,376
Refinancing
20,681
22,602
20,918
64,201
Refinancing
14,697
16,533
16,207
47,437
Other
506
800
455
1,761
Other
285
549
267
1,101
Total
45,903
50,194
47,527
143,624
Total
35,418
37,451
36,244
109,113
Opened Orders
July
August
Sept
Total
Closed Orders
July
August
Sept
Total
Commercial
1,330
1,071
1,302
3,703
Commercial
1,415
1,096
1,288
3,799
Purchase
24,001
23,406
26,261
73,668
Purchase
17,206
16,212
18,989
52,407
Refinancing
28,729
28,181
29,913
86,823
Refinancing
17,609
17,239
21,179
56,027
Other
212
275
580
1,067
Other
112
106
337
555
Total
54,272
52,933
58,056
165,261
Total
36,342
34,653
41,793
112,788
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
607,605
432,683
Short-term investments
17,198
20,678
Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value
700,719
684,387
Receivables – premiums from agencies
47,324
34,507
Receivables – other
73,208
58,112
Allowance for uncollectible amounts
(6,222)
(4,807)
Property and equipment, net
59,998
51,671
Operating lease assets, net
117,354
106,479
Title plants
73,127
72,863
Goodwill
536,176
431,477
Intangible assets, net of amortization
72,549
37,382
Deferred tax assets
4,556
4,330
Other assets
71,903
48,813
2,375,505
1,978,575
Liabilities:
Notes payable
275,276
101,773
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
209,144
225,180
Operating lease liabilities
129,064
119,089
Estimated title losses
534,551
496,275
Deferred tax liabilities
10,770
23,852
1,158,805
966,169
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock and additional paid-in capital
306,257
301,937
Retained earnings
899,528
688,819
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,777
17,022
Treasury stock
(2,666)
(2,666)
Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart
1,207,896
1,005,112
Noncontrolling interests
8,804
7,294
Total stockholders' equity
1,216,700
1,012,406
2,375,505
1,978,575
Number of shares outstanding (000)
26,890
26,728
Book value per share
44.92
37.60
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands of dollars)
Three months ended:
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Title
Ancillary
Consolidated
Title
Ancillary
Consolidated
Revenues:
Operating revenues
767,862
61,925
829,787
562,719
27,957
590,676
Investment income
4,053
-
4,053
5,027
-
5,027
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
331
2,556
2,887
(3)
(4)
(7)
772,246
64,481
836,727
567,743
27,953
595,696
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
329,906
-
329,906
231,051
-
231,051
Employee costs
187,151
10,436
197,587
149,050
6,588
155,638
Other operating expenses
101,141
51,446
152,587
73,091
25,440
98,531
Title losses and related claims
30,345
-
30,345
28,427
-
28,427
Depreciation and amortization
4,556
4,588
9,144
3,748
1,396
5,144
Interest
-
712
712
-
562
562
653,099
67,182
720,281
485,367
33,986
519,353
Income (loss) before taxes
119,147
(2,701)
116,446
82,376
(6,033)
76,343
Nine months ended:
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Title
Ancillary
Consolidated
Title
Ancillary
Consolidated
Revenues:
Operating revenues
2,137,129
176,049
2,313,178
1,498,633
44,573
1,543,206
Investment income
13,127
-
13,127
14,530
-
14,530
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
7,693
10,123
17,816
(6,545)
510
(6,035)
2,157,949
186,172
2,344,121
1,506,618
45,083
1,551,701
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
935,861
-
935,861
659,138
-
659,138
Employee costs
524,468
30,983
555,451
411,633
17,184
428,817
Other operating expenses
269,444
146,420
415,864
203,942
41,061
245,003
Title losses and related claims
92,687
-
92,687
68,600
-
68,600
Depreciation and amortization
13,579
8,815
22,394
11,302
2,134
13,436
Interest
-
1,960
1,960
-
2,075
2,075
1,836,039
188,178
2,024,217
1,354,615
62,454
1,417,069
Income (loss) before taxes
321,910
(2,006)
319,904
152,003
(17,371)
134,632
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for any net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests and adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and non-recurring expenses (adjusted net income). Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.
Below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not foot as presented due to rounding).
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Total revenues
836.7
595.7
2,344.1
1,551.7
Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
2.9
-
17.8
(6.0)
Adjusted revenues
833.8
595.7
40%
2,326.3
1,557.7
49%
Net income attributable to Stewart
88.7
55.9
237.7
95.2
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses
(2.9)
-
(17.8)
6.0
Cost initiatives severance expenses
-
-
-
2.8
Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments
0.7
-
4.1
(2.0)
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes
(2.2)
-
(13.7)
6.8
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart
86.4
55.9
55%
224.0
102.0
120%
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
27,238
25,297
27,090
24,256
Adjusted net income per share
3.17
2.21
8.27
4.21
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation