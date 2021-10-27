SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds COLB, XLRN, ACBI. and ECHO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("Umpqua"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of COLB stock for each Umpqua share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $20.85 based upon COLB's October 26, 2021 closing price of $34.86. If you own COLB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/colb

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Merck & Co., Inc. ("Merck") (NYSE: MRK), via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, XLRN shareholders will receive $180.00 per share in cash for each share of XLRN common stock that they hold. If you own XLRN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xlrn

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by SouthState Corporation ("SouthState"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, ACBI shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of South State common stock for each ACBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $27.93 based upon SouthState's October 26, 2021 closing price of $77.59. If you own ACBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/acbi

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ECHO shareholders will receive $48.25 per share in cash for each share of ECHO stock that they hold. If you own ECHO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/echo

