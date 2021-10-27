Potbelly Celebrates National Sandwich Day with Tasty, Toasty BOGO

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Sandwich Day 2021 will be one to remember for a legion of Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) loyalists as well as brand newcomers.

Potbelly Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Potbelly Corporation)

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop that commands a cult-like following across the country, is rewarding longtime fans and anyone ready to savor the day with a generous buy one, get one (BOGO) sandwich deal. So, whether fans want to satisfy their own insatiable hunger, or share their Potbelly with a pal, the delicious deal is an undeniable tasty, toasty twosome.

"We're doubling up on good vibes this National Sandwich Day. On November 3, order online at potbelly.com or through the Potbelly App and get a free toasty sandwich for yourself or one to share with a friend," said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly Sandwich Shop. "We celebrate sandwiches every day at Potbelly and on National Sandwich Day, we're inviting our fans to celebrate with us."

All customers who order an Original or BIG sized sandwich using the promo code BOGO online or through the Potbelly app on National Sandwich Day will receive a free Original sized sandwich. Fans are not required to be a member of the Potbelly Perks loyalty rewards program to participate in the National Sandwich Day deal (offer valid only at Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app on Wednesday, Nov.3; limit one per order).

For more information on Potbelly, visit www.potbelly.com . Fans can receive the BOGO sandwich deal on Wednesday, Nov. 3 by ordering online at www.potbelly.com/order or through the app, available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country, with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com .

