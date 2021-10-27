Kia America Expands Exclusive Partnership With The NBA, WNBA And NBA G League - The Official Automotive Partner of the NBA Adds the Kia All-NBA Teams and Summer League to its Basketball Roster -

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced the multiyear extension of their exclusive marketing partnership, tipping off the 15th season of the relationship between the league and the automaker. As the Official Automotive Partner of the NBA, Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and NBA G League, Kia's presence will continue to grow across the leagues' performance awards and marquee events.

"Over the last three decades both Kia and the NBA have grown in stature and relevance and the significant growth enjoyed by both brands is due, in part, to our long-standing partnership," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "We are excited to further extend this relationship and strengthen it with the inclusion of the WNBA and NBA G League, which will provide even more basketball fans a courtside seat not only to all the action between the baselines, but also to Kia's transformative shift toward electrification and sustainable mobility."

"Kia is one of the NBA's longest-tenured partners and has played an integral role in the league's story as we tip off our 75th Anniversary Season," said Tara Mulcahy, NBA Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. "With an expanded presence as the official partner of the Kia All-NBA Teams and NBA Summer League, we're thrilled to broaden Kia's fan engagement throughout the league's calendar."

In addition to returning as the official vehicle of the NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, NBA All-Star Game, NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV and the NBA Draft presented by State Farm, Kia will increase its commitment to the existing NBA platforms it supports. Kia will also now serve as the title partner for the Kia NBA G League end-of-season performance awards. The renewal will see Kia serve as an Official Partner of Summer League and the title partner of the NBA's seven All-NBA teams. Awards include:

Kia All-NBA First Team

Kia All-NBA Second Team

Kia All-NBA Third Team

Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team

Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team

Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team

Through the partnership extension, Kia will continue to build on its commitment to women's sports with an expanded WNBA partnership. Kia will serve as the title partner of the Kia WNBA monthly awards and Kia WNBA end-of-season performance awards, which include the following:

Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player

Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year

Kia WNBA Most Improved Player

Kia WNBA Player of the Month

Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month

"Having recently concluded the WNBA's landmark 25th season, our partnership with Kia is representative of a commitment that will help the league continue to grow for the next 25 seasons and beyond," said Phil Cook, WNBA Chief Marketing Officer. "As the title partner of the Kia end-of-season performance awards, we look forward to Kia joining us in recognizing the WNBA's best each season."

Kia carries 13 partnerships across NBA teams including the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns. The automaker will continue to enhance its brand presence throughout the NBA calendar, including through innovative programming, sweepstakes and fan engagement activations, generating interest across the league from the Kia NBA Tip-Off through the NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV.

