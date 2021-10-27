Ambetter Health Insurance Expands into Oklahoma Oklahoma residents can choose health coverage from Ambetter of Oklahoma during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health Marketplace Insurance, the nation's leader based on enrollment and market share, is expanding its affordable health insurance offerings to Oklahoma.

During this year's open enrollment period (running Nov. 1 – Jan. 15, 2021), residents may select Ambetter of Oklahoma for healthcare coverage on ambetterofoklahoma.com. Ambetter of Oklahoma will initially be offered in 6 counties, including Payne, Rogers, Tulsa, Okmulgee, Mayes, Muskogee.

"The COVID-19 pandemic proved that now more than ever, Oklahoma residents need affordable and reliable healthcare coverage options," Clay Franklin, CEO of Oklahoma Complete Health. "We're pleased to expand Ambetter to Oklahoma and to provide residents with healthcare options that support their wellbeing and fit their budget."

Ambetter of Oklahoma provides essential health benefits such as preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans include access to telehealth, online enrollment assistance, and the My Health PaysTM program, which allows members to earn rewards to use towards healthcare expenses for participating in healthy activities.

Oklahoma Complete Health is committed to improving the lives of those who live in Oklahoma by building an innovative system of care that focuses on both medical and non-medical drivers of health. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, Oklahoma Complete Health exists to improve the health of our members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care delivered locally. For more information on Oklahoma Complete Health, please visit oklahomacompletehealth.com.

