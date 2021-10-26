Uber And Wallbox Team Up On The Road To Zero Emissions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber (NYSE: UBER), a global mobility and delivery platform, and Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership to simplify the transition to EVs for Bay Area ride share drivers using Uber.

The partnership between Uber and Wallbox is part of Uber's recent commitment to becoming a 100% zero-emissions mobility platform in the US, Canada and Europe by 2030.

Since 80% of EV charging happens at home, the intent of this partnership is to provide drivers using Uber with an easy-to-use and affordable one-stop shop for home charging solutions. As part of the partnership, Wallbox will offer drivers with Uber a discounted package for a Wallbox charger, seamless installation and the option to finance the package.

Aside from its proximity to both Uber's HQ and Wallbox's North American HQ, the Bay Area was chosen for the pilot program as the majority of properties in the area are conducive to home charging, and the area is seeing a rise in the uptake of EVs. If the pilot proves successful, the partnership will be rolled out to other regions in the US, Canada and globally.

Wallbox's worldwide best-selling charger, Pulsar Plus, became an Amazon US Best Seller in just a few months. Pulsar Plus is the smallest smart home EV charger in the U.S., and is compatible with all EVs, including Teslas and can be installed in homes, apartments, and other multi-unit dwellings.

"Demand for EVs is rapidly increasing here in the US. To help accelerate the transition to more sustainable transportation, we need to continue to make charging accessible," said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager for Wallbox North America. "Uber is a tech company at the heart of transport here in California, so it was natural for us to team up with them to give drivers using the platform access to smart at-home solutions."

"Climate is a team sport and Uber is committed to doing our part to expedite the transition to zero-emissions mobility," said Uber SVP of Mobility and Business Operations Andrew Macdonald. "Making electric vehicle charging solutions available at scale is essential to achieving our goals and we are excited to partner with Wallbox on this mission."

About Wallbox Chargers

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 60 countries. Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox's mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 500 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

