FirstEnergy Reminds Customers to Stay Safe This Halloween Season

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're transforming your home into a haunted house or giving out candy to excited trick-or-treaters, Halloween is a fun, and sometimes spooky, time of year. As the holiday approaches, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) reminds customers to celebrate safely, including being aware of potential electrical hazards around them.

Keep Your Home Spooky and Safe

If your home will be decked out with eerie lights and jack-o'-lanterns galore, take the time to ensure that all decorations are functioning properly and installed safely. Consider these safety measures before decorating this Halloween:

Decorative lights should be approved by Underwriter's Laboratory and carry a UL seal on the tag. Red UL marks indicate the lights are approved for indoor or outdoor use, while green UL tags indicate approval for indoor use only.

Outdoor lights and decorations should be plugged into outlets that feature Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCIs).

Indoor lights should not touch window treatments, carpet or furniture.

Place all lights on a timer if you'll be away from home, and turn off all lights before you go to bed.

Replace traditional candles with flame-free options like flashlights, battery-operated candles or glow sticks to light up your jack-o'-lanterns or seasonal decor.

Stay Safe While Trick-or-Treating

While you're sharing tricks and collecting treats, a few extra steps can help keep your family and friends safe on trick-or-treat night. Follow these tips:

Keep a clear, well-lit path at your home for trick-or-treaters. Prevent falls by keeping walkways, steps and porches free of electrical cords or any other items that may pose a hazard for trick-or-treaters.

Carry a flashlight or add reflective tape, LED shoelaces or glowsticks to your costume to make yourself more visible to others in dark or dimly lit areas.

Limit travels to well-lit, familiar areas. Always walk in groups and use sidewalks or crosswalks, whenever possible.

Motorists should use extra caution and keep an eye out for children crossing the street. Know the trick-or-treat hours in your neighborhood and anticipate heavy foot traffic.

Stop. Look. Live.

Each year, people are injured or killed by accidental contact with electrical equipment or power lines. These contacts can be avoided if we all stop to think about our safety. Keep these three words top of mind this Halloween season:

STOP. Stop what you're doing and stay at least 30 feet away from electrical equipment and downed or low-hanging power lines.

LOOK. Look around for potential electrical hazards and ways you might come into contact with utility infrastructure and find a way to avoid the hazard. Call 911 for help.

LIVE. Prevent serious injury by taking safety precautions. Your safety is in your hands.

For more information about FirstEnergy's commitment to safety, including tools for parents and teachers to educate children about how to stay safe around electricity and near power lines and equipment, visit FirstEnergy's "Stop. Look. Live." public safety website.

