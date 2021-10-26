Forsta Receives 2021 Customer Experience Innovation Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company created by the merger of Confirmit, FocusVision and Dapresy, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the Forsta Platform as a 2021 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner, presented by TMC's CUSTOMER magazine.

The 2021 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels.

The Forsta Platform is a flexible, multi-channel software platform for Customer Experience (CX) insights that delivers award-winning software for Voice of the Customer (VoC), Voice of the Employee (VoE), and Market Research programs. The platform provides organizations with a one-stop, feature-rich solution to gain maximum value and insight from feedback and research projects.

Forsta's platform was recognized for innovations that enable customer experience professionals and business decision-makers to generate richer insights that fuel smarter decisions and generate faster actions. Recent Forsta platform enhancements enable consolidated business insights to be delivered in real time via mobile devices, and with a variety of compelling visual reporting options. Forsta has also made UX updates to make it easier to create engaging data and insights dashboards on any device.

"Innovation is a core tenet of our business, which is why it's an honor to have Forsta recognized for bringing innovation to the market by TMC's Customer Magazine," said Kyle Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer at Forsta. "We take great pride in listening to and collaborating with our own customers, who work across Customer Experience, Employee Experience and Market Research, which allows us to continually innovate our solutions to meet their evolving insights needs."

This marks the 13th consecutive year that Forsta has been honored by the TMC awards program, beginning in 2009 when the company's Contact Center Solution technology was named Product of the Year. In the years since, the company has been recognized multiple times for innovations within its data and insights platform (2010 – 2012, 2014, 2016 – 2018, 2020), as well as for its mobile innovation (2013), text and social analytics (2015) and digital feedback module (2019).

"Congratulations to Forsta for receiving a 2021 Customer Experience Innovation Award. The Forsta Platform has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We're pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to great innovation from Forsta in 2022 and beyond."

About Forsta

Forsta is the new frontier of Customer Experience and Market Research Technology. Formed in 2021 via the merger of industry leaders Confirmit, FocusVision and Dapresy, our global company powers the richest and most comprehensive set of research and insights solutions, spanning CX, enterprise feedback management, VoC (Voice of the Customer), VoE (Voice of the Employee), Qual, Quant, Data Visualization and more. Forsta's extensive set of market-leading tools, including its award-winning data visualization and reporting suite, combined with the expert guidance of our seasoned data and insights professionals, empower decision-makers to drive business impact based on truly deeper customer understandings. Founded in the Nordics, Forsta means "to understand" in Swedish. Visit Forsta.com for more information.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the customer experience, call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

