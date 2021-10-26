Everything We Do At Natural Life Is Fun - Including Marketing!

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Life, an apparel and gifting lifestyle brand loved by girls & women of all ages, is excited to announce their first official Brand Ambassador partnership with Kat Stickler, everyone's favorite hilarious, relatable and lovable Tik Tok superstar.

"We love that Kat brings joy and happiness to so many people through her kindness, humor and heart. Partnering with girls & women who embody our brand mantra feels great…and definitely more fun & inspiring," said Patti Hughes .

Kat Stickler, who has over 10 million followers across her social media platforms, recently visited the Natural Life corporate office to get to know the brand and the people behind it. Kat shared multiple photos from the day and captioned her recap from the trip, "Beyond humbled to have spent the last few days with my @naturallife fam. Being a brand ambassador for a company that feels like family is a gift of its own. They hosted myself, my baby, and my mother with open arms (making it our first girls trip ever!) Not only am I obsessed with their one-of-a-kind products, but I can't get over the people who work there and make it all possible. Such an amazing experience and I can't wait to grow together :)". Watch Kat's Tik Tok about her visit to the Natural Life corporate office here!

Patti Hughes, Natural Life Founder and CEO, shares why Kat was chosen as their first brand ambassador. "We fell in love with Kat, along with everyone else, watching her wholesome and funny personality on Tik Tok. We love that she brings joy and happiness to so many people through her kindness, humor and heart. Partnering with girls & women who embody our brand mantra feels great…and definitely more fun & inspiring."

The partnership began in September 2021 and will continue throughout 2022. Natural Life is thrilled to be partnering with Kat and looks forward to partnering with even more girls and women who are spreading joy, building community and making the world a better place.

About Natural Life

Natural Life started over 25 years ago when Patti Hughes, Founder and CEO, discovered her talents and passions for making things that people love! Through the years, Natural Life has evolved into an international lifestyle brand that Is a destination for cute & comfy clothes and irresistible everyday treasures loved by girls and women of all ages. The Natural Life mantra: We believe it's the little things that mean the most, that kindness really does matter, you should always be yourself, do what you love...and try to make the world a better place! We love to inspire people to Give & Live Happy!

