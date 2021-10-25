Pritzker Levine LLP, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Sharp Law, LLP, Burns Charest LLP and Keller Rohrback L.L.P., reminder of the November 12, 2021, deadline to submit a claim for compensation from a $345 Million Class Action Settlement with Defendant Pfizer Inc. for Purchasers of EpiPen, EpiPen Jr. and/or their Authorized Generics

The November 12, 2021, deadline to submit a claim to receive compensation is approaching. To submit a claim, please visit www.EpiPenClassAction.com/fileclaim.

In re EPIPEN (EPINEPHRINE INJECTION, USP) MARKETING,

SALES PRACTICES and antitrust Litigation

Case No. 2:17-md-02785-DDC-TJJ, MDL 2785 (District of Kansas)

You are eligible to submit a claim for payment if you purchased or paid for an EpiPen® or EpiPen Jr® at any time between August 24, 2011 and November 1, 2020. If submitted through the settlement website, the Proof of Claim must be received no later than November 12, 2021. If submitted by mail, the Proof of Claim must be postmarked no later than November 12, 2021. Unless the deadline is extended, failure to submit your timely Proof of Claim will preclude you from receiving any payment from the Settlement.

Who Is Eligible?

People or entities that paid for some or all of the purchase price of a branded or authorized generic EpiPen® or EpiPen Jr® for the purpose of consumption, and not resale. This includes:

Yourself

Family members

Plan participants or employees

This lawsuit asserts that Defendants violated certain state antitrust and federal racketeering laws, harming competition, and causing class members to overpay for EpiPen products. Defendants deny these allegations.

PLEASE NOTE: This is NOT a recall, safety, or other similar notice. No one is claiming that EpiPen products are unsafe or ineffective.

For more information about how to participate in this proposed class action settlement with the Pfizer Inc. defendants only, please visit www.EpiPenClassAction.com, call 1–877-221-7632, or write to:

EpiPen Settlement

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173113

Milwaukee, WI 53217

