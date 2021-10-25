Acronis announces the most significant year in the company's history The company shares outstanding results on the closing day of the Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour in Miami, Florida

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis , a global leader in cyber protection, today announced significant milestones that the company accomplished in 2021. Acronis is proud to announce that 2021 was the best year in company history on the final day of this year's Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour in Miami.

Many milestones were hit in 2021, and in addition to those, the company had tremendous personnel and product updates come to fruition, such as naming Patrick Pulvermueller as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, receiving over $250 million in funding from CVC Capital Partners VII and others (bringing the company's valuation to $2.5 billion), modernizing security and backup with Acronis Cyber Protect, extending benefits for Acronis partners through the new #CyberFit Partner Program, rebranding its personal cyber protection solution to Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office (formerly True Image) to address modern market demands, and a roadmap with more products and updates to come in 2022.

"Leading the Americas team at Acronis in 2021 has been one of my proudest career moments to date. This has been a record-setting year in revenue growth and partner recruitment, and I know this would not have been remotely possible without the amazing performance of our strong team. They are the best in the business!" said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley. "Whether we are bringing on brand new MSPs with our #TeamUp program or engaging with partners we have been working with for years; we work hard to be the world's leader in cyber protection, a title we are very proud of. Leading this group of talented individuals leaves me more confident than ever that we will continue to provide the best products and services in the industry to our customers."

By the Numbers

Below are some of the key milestones that were met in 2021.

Scale and growth: 20,000 service providers are using Acronis Cyber Protect to protect 750,000 businesses.

Acquisitions : In 2021, Acronis acquired : In 2021, Acronis acquired Synapsys , just one of the several acquisitions made by the company during last two years (2020 saw CyberLynx and DeviceLock , and 2019, 5nine ).

Sales: Acronis US cloud business grew 77% in the number of protected workloads and 30% in the number of businesses protected, the most impressive growth year over year.

Global Local initiative : Acronis now has 38 datacenters across the globe, and plans to expand to over 100 locations worldwide.

R&D expansion: Opened a new office in Bulgaria , adding over 150 engineers. Opened a new office in Israel and expanding the R&D office in, adding over 150 engineers.

Awards: In 2021, Acronis earned over 30 awards from media, partners, and more, including Acronis Cyber Protect Home (formerly True Image) winning In 2021, Acronis earned over 30 awards from media, partners, and more, including Acronis Cyber Protect Home (formerly True Image) winning PCMag's Editor's Choice and Acronis Cyber Protect winning PCMag's Editor Choice

Industry analysts: Analysts continue to recognize Acronis as a cyber protection leader. Notably, Acronis is now named a "Visionary" in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report [1]. Additionally, Canalys named Acronis a "Grower" in its Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix.

Acronis Sports : More than 15 service providers across the globe joined the new Acronis #TeamUp Program supporting Acronis sports partnerships with a number of major teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, Formula One and European football.

The Acronis Cyber Foundation : Opened 11 schools, 4 computer classrooms, helped over 3,800 children, and provided education to over 400 people across the globe through IT skills programs for migrants, veterans, and ex-offenders. In 2022, the Acronis Cyber Foundation plans to complete 20 more projects.

Local initiatives: Acronis has joined multiple local initiatives, including Swiss Cyber Think Thank, Information Security Society Switzerland, Technology Forum Zug/ Switzerland , German Cyber Security Council, Federal Association of Medium-Sized Enterprises, Entrepreneurs' Association of Germany (BVMW), Associations of Information Security Professionals (AISP), and AIPS Ladies in Cyber. Acronis also became a Platform Partner of the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity.

Acronis thanks partners for a year of success

Jason Bowra, General Manager Managed Services at Visual Edge IT: "2021 was an exciting year for Visual Edge IT and Acronis. Being part of the #TeamUp program this year really helped us showcase our brand across the United States by adding partnerships through Acronis with the San Francisco 49ers and Roush Fenway Racing. For example, during the NASCAR race in the Poconos, the car with our branding led for six laps. It was a great promotional opportunity – providing exposure nationally – that enabled us to acquire new business. These sports partnerships provide us with considerable brand exposure and help us increase audience confidence, who now see us as a true national provider of managed IT services and security solutions."

Yoram Salinger, CEO at Perception Point: "Within just a matter of months, our partnership with Acronis has brought enterprise-grade advanced email security to the Acronis MSP and end-customer ecosystem. It is a pleasure working together with the highly professional Acronis team on joint product, marketing and sales activities and we look forward to strengthening our relationship and successfully growing our business as we help protect our customers from constantly evolving threats."

Veronica Flores, Sales and Marketing Director at On Cloud: "At On Cloud, we are thrilled to see this year's outstanding numbers for Acronis. We have partnered with the company for 4 years and continue to be impressed by the company's dedication to not only cyber protection, but also partnering with us to make us feel like we are the only people in the room. The future is so bright, and I know together with Acronis, we will continue to see financial success and grow our most value partnership into 2022 and beyond."

Jordan Clark, Business Development, Old Town Computers: "This year's Acronis #CyberFit Summit in Miami was an event for the books! The team took all the necessary safety precautions to ensure we had the best experience learning about the company's insights and expertise in cyber protection. Knowing that we are such a valued partner to Acronis makes Old Town Computers more successful of a company every day. With such great team members and fantastic events, we know 2022 will be an even bigger and better year for us all."

Acronis' most significant year does not end here. Please join us for the remainder of our Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour, with the next in-person event being held in Schaffhausen, Switzerland from November 18-19, in-person or virtually in Dubai from December 8-9, and in-person in Singapore to kick off the new year on February 17-18, 2022.

[1] Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions", Santhosh Rao, et al, July 19 2021. GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,700 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Our Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 25 languages in over 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

