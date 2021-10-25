Industrial Networks Expands Railcar Repair Offering

SPRING, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Networks LLC (INet), the leading provider of railyard data acquisition and management systems announced today it is expanding its INetRAIL® system with a mobile and console-based car repair billing (CRB) module for railcar maintenance facilities. Used by railroads and repair shops, the CRBill™ application generates validated BRC estimates adhering to AAR billing standards as well as custom price masters.

INet already provides railcar maintenance facilities AEI-based yard inventory, switching, inspection, and photo management that streamline facility railcar management and switching. The ongoing development of the CRBill™ module is the result of client requests to extend the INetRAIL® application to encompass vital CRB functions. INet's portable device provides repair technicians an at-railcar advantage to validate rail equipment and parts with AEI and barcode scans, assess repair requirements, and generate the billing on spot thus streamlining the repair process.

The system will also integrate UMLER, EHMS, and provide alerts for Early Warning and Maintenance Advisories. Facilities can leverage INet's scheduling SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) matrix to define and enforce the proper order of tasks that heighten quality control.

With several large repair and railroad clients, INet is responding to their requests to use its significant in-house software development assets to build out the repair solutions they require.

"Our effort is in response to significant railroad and shop client feedback that we extend our current INetRAIL® functionality to address their complex railcar maintenance needs. Creating a user-friendly solution that offers the industry's first truly end-to-end platform is a need in the industry, and we expect to have that ready for deployment by early 2022." said Jimmy Finster, INet president.

About Industrial Networks

INet is the leading provider of railyard automation and data acquisition systems for manufacturing and shipping operations in North America. Their expertise touches operations run by rail shippers, short line and Class I railroads, trucking, and more. The close relationship with Bourque Logistics, the leading provider of rail transportation software to shippers in North America, provides over 75 years of experience providing state-of-the-art rail automation. For more information and product offerings, visit inetlp.com

INetRAIL® is a registered trademark of Industrial Networks LLC.

