Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Arlington, Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming December 2021 opening of Crunch Arlington, a 40,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Tarrant County. Crunch Arlington will be located in a large retail plaza at 5906 South Cooper Street, in a renovated space that was formerly occupied by the Stein Mart.

Prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/arlington or call (430)-2CRUNCH to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate of just $1 to join, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Arlington will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, the HIITZONE, a functional training area with indoor turf, group fitness and cycling studios, a personal training studio, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, Infrared wellness pods, Kids Crunch (which includes a movie theatre), and more.

Crunch Arlington is owned by SONO Capital Partners, who combined have 100+ years of experience in the fitness club industry.

"We are extremely excited to bring the Crunch model to the Arlington community," said partner Michael Krassner. "We offer something for everyone, whether you are a first-time gym user, a fitness enthusiast, or a serious athlete. With affordable membership options starting at $9.99 per month, we simply offer more for less."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.8 million members with 400 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

