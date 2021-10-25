Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Brings Care to Homes Across America in Third Appearance at the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® Cracker Barrel partners with eight-time GRAMMY® nominated artist Tauren Wells to welcome everyone to the table

LEBANON, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is proud to announce its third Parade appearance in the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® with a float set to bring a sense of comfort, nostalgia and genuine care to the streets of New York City – and to homes across America. Reminding everyone that they're welcome to the table, the Cracker Barrel float will feature eight-time GRAMMY® nominee and seven-time Dove Award winner Tauren Wells performing "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays," as well as classic memorabilia found in Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores to inspire warm memories of the past while making way for an even more inclusive and brighter future.

"Thanksgiving marks the start of a magical time of year where care is in the air all around us, and traditions like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade add to the joy of the season as we gather with friends and family," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate. "This holiday season – and year-round – we welcome all guests to the Cracker Barrel table to celebrate the traditions we share and those that make us unique."

The Cracker Barrel float replicates the warm experience guests have enjoyed for more than half a decade in the 660-plus stores across the country, and includes:

The iconic front porch, complete with rocking chairs;

The oil lamps we light each night to welcome in our guests;

The famous hearth where families have gathered more than 50 years;

The classic Cracker Barrel peg game; and

Five barrels, fashioned after the wooden barrels filled with soda crackers that were often in old country stores where visitors would gather 'round to chat, as a nod to the inspiration behind the Cracker Barrel name.

Thanksgiving is Cracker Barrel's busiest day of the year as guests across the country visit their local store to enjoy a homestyle Thanksgiving dinner or to pick up a fully prepared Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve family-sized feast to enjoy at home, so they can spend a hassle-free holiday with loved ones. In fact, the brand expects to serve approximately 1.7 million slices of pie this year! After more than a year of interrupted and cancelled gatherings, Cracker Barrel is excited to help guests celebrate the holiday, whether they enjoy it at Cracker Barrel or in the comfort of their own homes. All restaurants continue to follow local governing guidelines to ensure the well-being of guests and employees.

Guests can learn more about how to celebrate Thanksgiving with Cracker Barrel this year by visiting crackerbarrel.com/Thanksgiving.

The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC-TV, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 from 9 a.m. to Noon, in all time zones. For more information visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

About Tauren Wells

Tauren Wells is an eight-time GRAMMY® nominated artist, seven-time GMA Dove award-winner, platinum-selling, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, entrepreneur, as well as a public speaker. With 2M monthly listeners on Spotify, 780 million total solo career global streams with over 2.4 billion audience impressions in the US, Tauren has established himself as one of the most talented and exciting young artists in the music industry today. Known for tracks like the Platinum-selling hit "Hills and Valleys," as well as the Gold-certified "Known," the six-time No. 1 hitmaker released his second full-length album Citizen of Heaven in January 2020. Over the past year, he has collaborated with GRAMMY® & Oscar winner H.E.R., Gospel music's Kirk Franklin, Cece Winans, Jekalyn Carr and Donald Lawrence, country artists Jimmie Allen and Rascal Flatts, Christian artists Michael W. Smith and Toby Mac, as well as pop singer/songwriter Emily Weisband. Wells is currently selling out shows all over the country on the Citizen of Heaven Tour, with special guests Riley Clemmons and Andrew Ripp.

About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

For more than 90 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. With more than 50 million viewers nationwide, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. Featuring Macy's signature giant character balloons, fantasy floats, marching bands, clowns, celebrity and large group performances, and the one-and-only Santa Claus, the annual spectacle continues to bring families together to create cherished holiday memories. For more information on the Macy's Parade please visit www.macys.com/parade.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

