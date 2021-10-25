Cheers to No Beers! Singles Opt for Sober October

Dating.com Survey Reveals That a Majority of Singles are Planning Sober Activities for Upcoming Dates

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With October in full swing, singles are swapping boozy brunches for sober soirees. Dating.com, part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, announces today findings from its recent survey, revealing that a majority of singles prefer dating sans the liquid courage.

It's no surprise that singles are ditching the liquor as they become more intentional about who they're dating. With alcohol out of the equation, how do singles plan to spend time with new dating prospects? Key data from the survey includes:

68% of singles surveyed said they're enjoying Sober October in their dating life in an effort to build more meaningful connections

A majority of singles (78%) are trying out Sober October for the first time

Of those partaking in Sober October, 43% would prefer outdoor activities, like hiking or strolls in the park, while 25% would take their date to the movies or a museum and about 30% would prefer a chill night in.

67% of singles feel alcohol has caused misjudgment of character on dates

54% of singles felt they have overshared with their dates due to excessive drinking

Of those not participating in Sober October, 53% would be open to cutting out alcohol if their partner was doing it as well.

32% of singles feel that involving alcohol in the early stages of a new relationship has led to less serious, short-term flings

"Singles are ready for a change in their dating experiences as they look for deeper connections," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com. "A more intimate setting without alcohol can be the perfect way to really get to know someone. Meaningful conversations are the structure for a strong, healthy relationship – meaning Sober October could allow for a new partnership to flourish."

While a date without drinks can be intimidating, being prepared for your next sober outing is the key to success and a strong connection. Maria's tips include:

Be honest with your date about your decision to remove alcohol from the equation.

Plan an exciting excursion you'll both enjoy!

Don't put too much pressure on yourself.

