Biotage appoints Nomination Committee

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Nomination Committee consisting of members appointed by the three largest shareholders or group of shareholders and the Chairman of the Board of Directors has been formed for Biotage AB in accordance with the principles adopted by the annual general meeting held on 28 April 2021. The Nomination Committee shall, before the Annual General Meeting 2022, prepare proposal for the election of Chairman and other members of the Board of Directors, the election of Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, election of Auditors, the determination of fees and matters pertaining thereto.

The members of the Nominations Committee are:

Joachim Spetz , appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder

Hans Christian Bratterud, appointed by ODIN Fonder

Christoffer Geijer , appointed by SEB Investment Management

Torben Jørgensen, Chairman of the Board of Biotage AB

Shareholders wishing to submit a proposal to the Nomination Committee may do so by sending e-mail to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Biotage AB at: info@biotage.com. Proposals should, in order to be timely assessed by the Nomination Committee, be submitted no later than seven weeks in advance of the meeting.

The Annual General Meeting 2022 in Biotage will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:00pm CET in Uppsala. Shareholders who want to have a matter addressed at the Annual General Meeting 2022 must submit such a proposal to the same address as above (subject "Annual General Meeting 2022" for the e-mail and the letter, respectively) seven weeks in advance of the meeting at the latest.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.00 CET, October 25, 2021.

About Biotage

Biotage is a Global Impact Tech Company committed to solving society's problems. We offer workflow solutions and products to customers in drug discovery and development, analytical testing and water and environmental testing.

Biotage is contributing to sustainable science with the goal to make the world healthier, greener and cleaner - HumanKind Unlimited.

Our customers span a broad range of market segments including pharmaceutical, biotech, contract research and contract manufacturers as well as clinical, forensic and academic laboratories in addition to organizations focused on food safety, clean water and environmental sustainability.

Biotage is headquartered in Uppsala in Sweden and employs approx. 485 people worldwide. The Group had sales of 1,092 MSEK in 2020 and our products are sold in more than 70 countries. Biotage's share (BIOT) is listed in the Mid Cap segment on the NASDAQ Stockholm.

