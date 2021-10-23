(LFST) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your LifeStance Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) ("LifeStance " or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, LifeStance released its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, financial results, reporting a net loss of $70 million. Just two months ago, on or about June 10, 2021, LifeStance sold about 40 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $18 a share, raising nearly $720 million in new capital. Since the IPO, the stock has plummeted; in early morning trading on August 12, 2021, the stock was trading as low as $10.72.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its June 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a LifeStance shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

