Differentiated Development of Yiwugo.com Paid Off on its 9th Anniversary

YIWU, China, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, which is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world, celebrated its 9th anniversary on 21st October.

Yiwugo APP ranked second only after 1688.com in domestic wholesale APP downloads, home to 53,000 businesses, with more than 8 million registered buyers at home and abroad, received over 800,000 customer visits and 15 million page views on daily average, and saw 6 million page views of products and shops on daily average. This "transcript" which constantly hit new highs was the best birthday gift for Yiwugo.com.

Yiwugo.com grew from a regional e-commerce platform that "moves the physical market online" to a first-tier commodity wholesale e-commerce platform with prominent Yiwu characteristics over 9 years of efforts and practice, demonstrating a new path towards and supporting the transformation and development of the physical market. As COVID-19 spread globally, Yiwugo.com provided the physical market suppliers with a secure channel for online transactions, and global buyers with a platform where they can keep in contact with suppliers in Yiwu market. Yiwugo.com played an important role in ensuring the global supply of Yiwu small commodities globally despite the pandemic.

Facing fierce competition in the e-commerce industry, Yiwugo.com was fully devoted to small commodity wholesale for a development differentiated from mainstream e-commerce. Yiwugo.com always put the needs of suppliers and buyers first, focusing on meeting the needs for e-commerce functions in the small commodity wholesale business. Built upon 9 years of improvement, Yiwugo.com realized intelligent algorithms for functional modules in the background, thereby simplifying foreground operations; and looked deep into users' needs for business process, to offer more convenient foreground function process. The big data accumulated in the background also provided scientific data support in business operations and decision-making for merchants on many occasions, thereby helping them avoid risks and promoting the sound development of the market.

Over the past 9 years, backed by the world's largest physical wholesale market for small commodities, Yiwugo.com focused on the digital transformation of small commodity trade, prioritized the solution to various problems in such links as goods display, release, search and transactions, continuously optimized and upgraded functional modules including browsing, search, recommendation and consulting, and highlighted the advantage of "convenience + effectiveness", attracting more and more high-quality suppliers of industrial belts outside the Yiwu market. More than 3,000 high-quality suppliers of industrial belts outside Yiwu joined the platform, which increased the number of products at the platform by nearly 1 million, and provided overseas buyers with more choices of Chinese goods.

Facing the ups and downs in the e-commerce industry, Yiwugo.com started from the digital transformation and upgrading of the physical market in Yiwu. Stick to its original aspiration, Yiwugo.com will empower the small and micro enterprises in the small commodity industry through digital means for the sound development of the entire industry.

