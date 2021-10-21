UpHealth Appoints Sarah Arnquist as Senior Vice President of the Behavioral Health Business

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc., (NYSE:UPH) has appointed an experienced health care executive, Sarah Arnquist, to its senior leadership team. Arnquist who joined UpHealth effective immediately, will serve as senior vice president of the Behavioral Health Business.

Arnquist is an experienced health care executive with deep understanding of Medicaid policy and delivery systems, especially in the Western U.S. In her role at UpHealth, she will focus on expanding its offerings to health plans and healthcare providers with technology platforms and innovative models to manage behavioral health. Her initial priority will be in California around CalAIM and the integration of medical, behavioral health and social services.

"Sarah brings deep experience to UpHealth on innovative care models to address the needs of patients with complex conditions and specifically on the integration of medical care and behavioral health," said Ramesh Balakrishnan, CEO of UpHealth. "She understands the operational side of behavioral health, facilitating 'whole-health' and mental well-being for vulnerable patient populations. Her track record launching programs at scale is invaluable, and we look forward to her contributions to the continued expansion of UpHealth's solutions and customers."

UpHealth's approach to behavioral health is about purpose and impact. The clinical teams running behavioral health programs across residential, out-patient and telehealth settings have developed deep expertise managing behavioral health across the acuity continuum. Arnquist and her team will work with UpHealth's technology and integrated behavioral health team to help manage behavioral health programs for its customers and expand beyond delivery of services to become a partner to organizations managing behavioral health programs.

Arnquist joins UpHealth from Beacon Health Options, where she led account management for the entire Western Region. Prior to Beacon, she worked as a health policy consultant; as a value-based health care services researcher at Harvard's School of Public Health. She holds an MPH from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health where she focused on policy and economics.

About UpHealth, Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. The UpHealth platform creates digitally enabled "care communities" that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's clients include global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future, including revenue growth and financial performance, product expansion and services. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our management team's current expectations and beliefs in light of their collective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effects on UpHealth as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting UpHealth will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including regulatory approvals, the ability of UpHealth to continue to meet the NYSE listing standards, product and service acceptance, and that UpHealth will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of UpHealth's filings with the SEC, and in UpHealth's current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to UpHealth as of the date hereof, and UpHealth assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

