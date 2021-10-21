IAB Unveils 2021 Brand Disruption Summit Agenda

Indispensable Insights into the Present and Future of How DTC and Major Brands are Inventing -- and Reimagining -- the Future

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced the agenda for its annual IAB Brand Disruption Summit to be held Monday, November 8 through Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

"If you need to know where to place your bets over the next five years, this is the must-attend event," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "It's a unique, IAB-only opportunity to network with peers and learn what's working now from some of the world's most disruptive executives."

IAB invented the concept of the "Direct Brand Economy," and is the only organization that brings together established and rising DTC brands, big brand innovators, and enabling technology partners. The event will deliver hard-won, real-world insights from industry leaders about what's working, what the challenges are, and where companies need to invest their money and time to find success.

The three day event will discuss:

"Consumer Insights: Reaching the NEW New Consumer" on Monday, November 8

"Consumer Experience: Engagement 3.0" on Tuesday, November 9

"Emerging Partners, Practices, and Solutions" on Wednesday, November 10

2021 IAB Brand Disruption Summit Schedule Monday, November 8 Consumer Insights:

Reaching the NEW New Consumer Tuesday, November 9 Consumer Experience 3.0 Wednesday, November 10 Emerging Partners, Practices, and Solutions 10:00am Brand Academy: Growth Strategies through Consumer Journey Marketing Presented by AcuityAds 10:00am Brand Academy Presented by DISQO 11:00am Opening Remarks

and Founder Five

Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB 11:00am Opening Remarks

Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB 11:00am Opening Remarks and Founder Five Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB Ariel Kaye, Founder and CEO, Parachute 11:05am Scaling Sustainability, Sustainably Josh Tetrick, Co-Founder and CEO, Eat Just, Inc. Carol Ortenberg, Editor, NOSH 11:05am

Founder Stories: Scaling Ro Rob Schutz, Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder, Ro

Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB 11:05am Retail 3.0 Patrick McLean, Senior Vice President and CMO, Walgreen Co. David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB 11:30AM Session To Be Announced Julia Collins, Founder and CEO, Planet FWD 11:35am The Disrupted Brandscape Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB Chris Bruderle, Senior Director, Research and Analytics, IAB 11:25am Session To Be Announced Eric Merkow, Director, North America Global Business Group, Facebook TOPIC BLOCK E: The "Values" Exchange Sponsored by Amazon Ads 12:00pm Founder Stories: PetPlate's Omnichannel Future

Renaldo Webb, Founder, PetPlate

Carryl Pierre-Drews, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IAB 11:40am A No B.S. Look at Crypto, Blockchain, NFTs, and other Shiny Objects Sara B. Fischer, Media Reporter, Axios Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB 12:10pm Intro and Framing:

The "Values" Exchange Orchid Richardson, Senior Vice President, Programmatic+Data Center, IAB TOPIC BLOCK A: Understanding the Landscape

– Trends and Predictions

Sponsored By Facebook TOPIC BLOCK C: New Media Experiences and Insights (Reaching the Unreachables) Sponsored by TVSquared 12:25pm Higher Impact: The Power Of Leading With Your Brand Values Alan Moss, Vice President, Advertising Sales, Amazon Amy Ginsberg, Chief Investment Officer, Havas Media Claire Paull, Global Marketing and Training, Amazon Ads 12:40pm Intro and Framing: Understanding the Landscape – Trends and Predictions

Susan Hogan, Senior Vice President, Research and Analytics, IAB 12:10pm Intro and Framing: New Media Experiences and Insights (Reaching the Unreachables) Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB 12:40pm Everything You Know About GenZ (...is Probably Wrong) Cyrus Beschloss, Chief Executive Officer, Generation Labs Matin Mirramezani, Chief Operating Officer, Generation Labs 12:45 PM Session To Be Announced Becky Taylor, Director, Food and Beverages, Facebook EMEA 12:15 PM Session To Be Announced Jo Kinsella, President, TVSquared 1:00pm Beyond Box Checking: What It Means to be a "Values-Driven" Brand Nisha Dua, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, BBG Ventures; Founder, BUILT BY GIRLS 12:50pm Founder Stories: How "OG" DTC Founder Kara Goldin Built a Beverage Giant Kara Goldin, Founder and CEO, Hint, Inc.

Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB 12:20pm Living in a Star Wars World Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, President of Healthcare, Mastercard 1:25pm "How To" Deep Dive Prioritizing Privacy: How to Enhance Consumer Experiences and Increase Brand Trust Sponsored by Quantcast Min-Jae Lee, Chief Privacy Officer, Quantcast 1:30pm Live Commerce and the Transformation of Retailing - Future Lessons From China Now Michelle Greenwald, CEO,

Catalyzing Innovation 12:40pm From Award Winning to Audience Owning: Democratization of TV Starts with Creative Meryl Draper, CEO and Co-Founder, Quirk Creative Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB TOPIC BLOCK F: New Models + Marketplaces Sponsored by PubMatic 1:50pm Consumer Behavior Re-set: B.C. v. A.C. (Before COVID and After)

Jeffrey Cole, Director and CEO, Center for the Digital Future at USC Annenberg 1:00pm Winning the Smart Home Brandon Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer, Skilled Creative Betsy Fitzgibbons, Shopper Insights Lead, eCommerce and New Transactions, Mars-Wrigley 2:05pm Intro and Framing Chris Bruderle, Senior Director, Research and Analytics, IAB 2:10pm "How To" Deep Dives Session To Be Announced Sponsored by Nielsen Session To Be Announced Sponsored by PubMatic 1:20pm Rethinking TV Investments: The Metrics that Matter in Today's Converged World Speakers To Be Announced



2:15pm The Bulletproof Supply Chain: Lessons From the Pandemic Rodney Manzo, Founder and CEO, Anvyl Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chairman, IAB TOPIC BLOCK B: Navigating the Terrain – The Disruptive Marketers Toolkit Sponsored by IBM Watson Advertising 1:45pm "How To" Deep Dives Session 1: It's Data or Doom: How To: Step Into The Future Of TV Measurement Sponsored by Ampersand Nicole Whitesel, EVP, Advanced TV and Client Success, Publicis Media Marion Hargett, SVP, Agency Partnerships and Advanced TV, Ampersand Or Session 2: How to Modernize Media Buying Across for Today's Convergent TV and Video Platforms Programmatic and Addressable TV For All Sponsored by Beachfront Jon Halvorson, Global VP, Consumer Experience, Mondelēz Stephen Jutras, General Manager, Product and Programs, DISH Media Chris Maccaro, Chief Executive Officer, Beachfront Brad Stockton, Senior Vice President, US National Video Innovation, dentsu Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB 2:35pm Trends Shaping the Brand Economy in 2022 Chris Bruderle, Senior Director, Research and Analytics, IAB Fractional Leadership Lee Nadler, Founder and Fractional CMO, Sherpa Marketing Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Blair Lawson, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Beautycounter

David Sandstrom, Chief Marketing Officer, Klarna 2:55pm Intro and Framing: Navigating the Terrain – The Disruptive Marketers Toolkit Carryl Pierre-Drews, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IAB TOPIC BLOCK D: Retail, Reinvented - Shoppability and More Sponsored by YouTube 3:05pm Closing Keynote 3:00pm 3 Imperatives for Brands in the Next Era of Digital Marketing Jeremy Hlavacek, Head of Revenue, IBM Watson Advertising 2:25pm Intro and Framing:

Retail, Reinvented - Shoppability and More Zoe Soon, Vice President, Experience Center, IAB 3:20pm "How To" Deep Dive Trust is the New Currency: The Value of First-Party Data Capture Sponsored by OneTrust Zachary Faruque, Offering Manager, OneTrust PreferenceChoice 3:05pm Reading The Tea Leaves: Scaling Celebrity, Using AI to Determine Which Stars Can Make A Brand Radhi Devlukia-Shetty and Jay Shetty, Founders, SAMA Philip Smolin, Chief Platform Officer, 100.co

Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB 2:30pm Building Community Rather Than Loyalty Steven Tristan Young, Chief Marketing Officer, Poshmark Carryl Pierre-Drews, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IAB 3:55pm Closing Remarks 3:30pm

Session To Be Announced Vivian Chang, Vice President, Growth, Clorox Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer, MediaMath Robert Redmond, Design Principal, Head of AI Ad Product Design, IBM Watson Advertising 2:50pm Session To Be Announced David Katz, Vice President, Product Management, YouTube Sheryl Goldstein, Executive Vice President, Member Engagement and Development, IAB

3:50pm Content, Commerce, and Direct Connections Jim Norton, Chief Revenue Officer, Flowcode Kristen O'Hara, Chief Business Officer, Hearst Magazines

Darren 'Daz' McColl, Chief Marketing Officer, Neiman Marcus 3:05pm

Focus on the Future: New Frontiers in Retail Oliver Chen, Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst, Retail and Luxury Goods, Cowen Chris Bruderle, Senior Director, Research and Analytics, IAB

4:05pm "How To" Deep Dives How To Build Creative Campaigns of the Future Sponsored by Facebook Hilary Eden, Creative Strategist, Facebook Creative Shop Dejan Rankovic, Director of Growth, Dr. Squatch Evan Maines, Director of Media Buying, AdoreMe Kate Barrows, Vice President, Growth, Rothy's Andrew Donehower, Industry Manager, Emerging Disruptors, Facebook 3:25pm AR-Powered Shopping Going Mainstream: How Brands and Retailers Can Get it Right Imran Khan, Co-Founder and CEO, Verishop

4:40pm Closing Remarks

Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB 3:45pm "How To" Deep Dives Session To Be Announced Sponsored by Kroger Session To Be Announced



4:20pm Closing Remarks



*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change, refer to the website for up-to-date information.

To view the full 2021 IAB Brand Disruption Summit agenda, speakers, and any updates, please visit: https://www.iab.com/branddisruption

