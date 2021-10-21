BlueLabs Analytics Promotes Political Data Veteran Harrison Kreisberg to Partner

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueLabs Analytics, Inc. , a leading provider of data consulting services and influencer analytics tools, announced today that it has promoted Harrison Kreisberg to Partner. Kreisberg, formerly the company's Vice President of Campaigns, joined BlueLabs as its first employee in 2013. He now leads a team of analysts, data scientists, project managers, and engineers, providing data insights and strategic counsel to political campaigns, advocacy groups and foundations, and Fortune 50 companies. His promotion is a signal of BlueLabs' growth, and his record of leading the data strategy for winning campaigns has helped BlueLabs solidify its reputation as one of the top analytics firms in the country.

www.bluelabs.com (PRNewsfoto/BlueLabs Analytics, Inc.)

"Time and time again, our clients seek him out to tackle their thorniest challenges and break new ground with innovative approaches." - Elan Kriegel

A veteran of the past three Democratic presidential campaigns, Kreisberg has helped set campaign strategy for some of the largest races in the U.S., Canada, and around the world. Since BlueLabs was founded, he has played a key role in helping clients turn complex data into actionable insights, political and financial success, and social impact.

"Harrison is an exceptional strategist who can see around corners while standing with you in the data trenches. Time and time again, our clients seek him out to tackle their thorniest challenges and break new ground with innovative approaches — we couldn't be more proud to call him our partner," said BlueLabs Partner Elan Kriegel. "His professional achievements set him in a class alone in this field, but on top of that, Harrison is a thoughtful, kind person and a dedicated colleague."

"I've worked alongside Harrison, and seen his dedication and smarts up close — he is unique in his ability to look beyond just the numbers and use data to find what matters in people's lives. It is wonderful to see Harrison's steadfast commitment to Democratic causes recognized with this promotion. We need more folks like Harrison — we're lucky to have him in the fight with us as we build a stronger, fairer future," said Democratic National Committee Chief Technology Officer Nellwyn Thomas.

In the last several years, Kreisberg's impact has reached beyond politics. As a member of BlueLabs' senior leadership team, he has generated new and lasting relationships with leading corporations and socially conscious organizations. Kreisberg has helped BlueLabs' clients achieve their commercial or social responsibility goals by identifying pathways to reaching customers and influential audiences, as well as the messages that move them.

About BlueLabs Analytics, Inc.

BlueLabs is revolutionizing how organizations activate their audiences and solve complex challenges. Born out of presidential politics, the company is a leading provider of data science services and products for businesses, campaigns, and government. Whether the goal is selling a product, signing up individuals for healthcare, turning out the vote, or mobilizing activists and donors, BlueLabs digs deep into the data to help its clients drive radically better results.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlueLabs Analytics, Inc.