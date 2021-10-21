Ampliphi Launches New Platform To Help Organizations Seamlessly Accelerate the Circular Economy Ampliphi platform combines advanced analytics and bespoke consulting to empower environmental action.

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampliphi , an intelligent environmental consultancy focused on catalyzing global sustainability, has launched a new approach to accelerate the circular economy and combat plastic pollution.

As companies strive to decarbonize their operations and plastic waste vexes supply chains, decision-makers are often left rudderless to navigate uncharted waters. Moreover, few services offer actionable and cost-effective solutions. Ampliphi offers a first-of-its-kind approach to allow consumer brands to measure, reduce and communicate every aspect of their organization's plastic footprint.

Ampliphi leverages a SaaS platform to give consumer brands a complete analysis of their plastic footprint. Their platform is built around Ampliphi's science-based methodology, forming the foundation for their actionable approach to plastic accounting. As investors, consumers and regulators amplify their call for transparency and reliable sustainability claims—an exhaustive environmental accounting platform is the need of the hour.

Noah Godfrey, Co-Founder of Ampliphi, said, "Companies around the world are committing to environmental action. Unfortunately, many struggle to decipher the best trajectory. The complexity of proper impact measurement and implementation of initiatives has created a major hurdle for many companies. Ampliphi's data-driven platform takes a simple yet systematic approach to bridge the gap. With our focus on creating transparency, vetted recommendations, and standardized reporting, we offer a simply efficient solution."

Ampliphi's core platform combines advanced analytics and bespoke consulting to deliver plastic footprint intelligence, reduction strategies, and sustainability reporting. Supporting the platform is a network of vetted solution providers hosted on the platform's marketplace. Each solution provider is selected to enable businesses to fulfill every nuance of plastic footprint reduction.

"A future without plastic pollution is within our reach; we simply need to implement and scale existing solutions. We designed our platform and methodology to do just that," said Dominic Santschi, Co-Founder of Ampliphi. "We hope to turn ambition into action and give brands the ability to accelerate a circular economy while providing solution providers the platform they need to change the world."

About Ampliphi

Ampliphi is an intelligent environmental action platform that helps consumer brands accelerate the transition to a circular economy. By harnessing the power of data, they help companies take a simple yet systematic approach to measure, reduce, and communicate their plastic footprint.

