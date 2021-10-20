WEST MICHIGAN SENIORS CAN NAVIGATE MEDICARE OPTIONS FROM HOME: Free Online Medicare Webinars Offered by Answer Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Michigan Seniors who are aging into Medicare or want to review their options for 2022 can attend a comprehensive virtual seminar from the comfort of their own home. The Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo, scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, October 23, is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about the differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the many plan options available to them. To register: AnswerHealthSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The complimentary webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled: "The Benefits of Value-Based Healthcare"; Medicare 101 sessions; insurance company and broker presentations; and inspirational comments from West MI 60 Strong Ambassadors who have overcome health obstacles and other challenges and are living life to the fullest.

Don't worry if you miss the webinar. From October 23 through December 7, you can still log on by going to AnswerHealthSeniorCareAdvantage.com to watch the online Medicare information program.

Answer Health is hosting the event and will have representatives available to answer questions about their Answer Health Senior Care Advantage program, which expands the cooperation and coordination between Answer Health and the health insurance plans providing coverage for their senior patients. Answer Health Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan -- rather it is a new approach to care delivery. Under this program, patients have more flexibility, but still have access to the quality care provided by their physicians at Answer Health.

Answer Health is the largest network of independent practice physicians in Western Michigan with over 1,000 primary care and specialty providers in more than 200 locations.

