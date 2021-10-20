Parallel Opens its Second goodblend™ Retail Store in Pennsylvania; Erie's Second Medical Marijuana Dispensary for Patients

ATLANTA and ERIE, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel (the "Company"), one of the largest privately-held multi-state medical marijuana operators in the United States (U.S.), announced today the launch of their second goodblend™ branded retail location in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in Erie, located on the south shore of Lake Erie, marking the Company's 45th retail location in the U.S. Its goodblend brand is a new medical marijuana cultivator, processor, and retailer in Pennsylvania with an initial license to open four additional retail stores across the Commonwealth for a total of six locations. Parallel also has vertical cannabis operations in Florida, Massachusetts and Texas.

The goodblend store opening marks Erie's second medical marijuana dispensary to serve the medical needs of patients in this city. The dispensary is located at 2178 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. Operating hours will be Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT. Patients who are registered in Pennsylvania will be able to begin purchasing medical marijuana products come 9:00 a.m. EDT on October 23, 2021. The Erie opening follows the recent announcement of the launch of the first goodblend retail location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in July.

"We are proud that goodblend is the second location in Erie to be able to meet the needs of medical patients with a wide variety of medical marijuana products and knowledgeable guides on-site. We welcome patients to come visit us for an assortment of high-quality products in a comfortable dispensary environment that will make them want to come back for more," said Elizabeth (Liz) Conway, Regional President, Parallel and goodblend Pennsylvania.

Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opening in Erie

WHAT: Official opening of the goodblend medical marijuana dispensary; second in Erie

WHERE: 2178 W. 38th St., Erie, Pennsylvania

WHEN: Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

WHY: Opportunity for medical marijuana patients to explore our variety of high-quality product offerings, learn more about medical marijuana and connect with our knowledgeable guides on-site.

Note: goodblend intends to follow all relevant COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees and customers.

Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Market

Pennsylvania, with almost 13 million residents, is the sixth most populous state in the U.S. The Commonwealth's Medical Marijuana Program today has 367,925 active registered patients, with 127 dispensaries currently open in the state, as of August 2021.

Goodblend will provide registered medical marijuana patients in Erie with a notable array of high-quality locally curated products that will be available for patients to explore and purchase both in-store and online. To learn more about goodblend™, its store locations, product offerings including oils, topical forms and dry leaf, as well as how to order online, visit pa.goodblend.com.

About goodblend Pennsylvania

goodblend Pennsylvania, a retail brand of Parallel, is one of eight vertically integrated Clinical Registrants in the Commonwealth and was granted a license in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in August 2020. In addition to opening the retail facilities in Pittsburgh and Erie, goodblend™ intends to continue to invest in building a cultivation facility. The goodblend™ brand reflects Parallel's intent to lead the way to the future of medical marijuana by providing its customers with a trusted, consistent, and seamless way for them to connect and learn, and to access innovative, high-quality medical marijuana products in a variety of form factors. The brand is about welcoming every type of customer and being an approachable source of products and information to support our customers' well-being. The ethos of goodblend™ is based on Parallel's commitment to compliance, quality, innovation, and to be a great employer and local community partner, as well as its actions to improve diversity, inclusivity, and economic empowerment in the medical marijuana industry. To learn more about goodblend, visit pa.goodblend.com or on Facebook and Twitter.

About Parallel

Parallel is one of the largest privately-held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the United States with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel has ongoing operations in five medical and adult-use markets under the retail brands of Surterra Wellness in Florida; goodblend in Texas and in Pennsylvania; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts, and a joint venture with Cookies retail brand in Nevada. It will add a sixth market upon the pending regulatory approval of the planned acquisition of six Windy City Cannabis licenses in Illinois. Parallel has a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer, Float and Heights offered through its retail wholesale business. Parallel operates approximately 50 locations nationwide, including 44 retail stores, and cultivation and manufacturing sites. Through its wholly-owned Parallel Biosciences subsidiary, it conducts advanced cannabis science and R&D for new product development in its facilities in Massachusetts, Florida, Texas and a facility in Budapest, Hungary through an exclusive license and partnership. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency, and efficacy of its products and is building its business by following strong values and putting the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveparallel.com, or on Instagram and LinkedIn.

