Jordan Jaffe Joins Wilson Sonsini's Litigation Practice In San Francisco

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Jordan R. Jaffe has joined its litigation department as a partner in the San Francisco office. He joins the firm's expanding patent litigation practice. Jaffe's addition marks Wilson Sonsini's latest effort to add trial experience to its litigation department.

Since early August 2021 , Wilson Sonsini has added three experienced trial lawyers as partners in California .

Jaffe represents clients in high-stakes intellectual property litigation, focusing on patent litigation and trade secret litigation. He specializes in working with emerging technologies, particularly autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence; he has also litigated matters concerning touch screen sensor design, cryptography, business intelligence software, network security, graphical user interfaces, object-oriented programming, and wireless network design. He has a national practice and has litigated cases before the International Trade Commission and federal and state courts throughout the United States.

"Jordan is an outstanding trial lawyer with a remarkable practice who has earned a reputation for excellence by representing established and growing technology companies in Silicon Valley and nationally," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. "As we've noted with our most recent partner-level hires involving experienced trial lawyers, our clients need and highly value experienced litigators like Jordan, who not only understand their advanced technology, but also have the skills and first-chair experience that are invaluable in high-stakes disputes. We're pleased to welcome Jordan to our growing litigation practice."

In the last three months, Wilson Sonsini has added three experienced trial lawyers as partners in California. Previously, Susan Kay Leader joined the firm's Los Angeles office as a trial and commercial litigation partner in late September, while Amy Candido joined the San Francisco office in early August. Candido focuses on high-stakes, complex cases involving patents, trade secrets, and other IP issues.

"With the additions of Jordan, Susan, and Amy, we've taken important strides toward our goal of further fortifying our national litigation practice with experienced trial lawyers," said Caz Hashemi, a partner and head of Wilson Sonsini's litigation department. "What really distinguishes us from other firms is that Jordan and others on our team who try cases have been involved in prominent, complex cases and disputes involving novel and disruptive technologies like AI and autonomous vehicles."

"I'm excited to join Wilson Sonsini because there is real momentum within the firm to build an elite litigation practice with an experienced and proven patent litigation team that can offer the firm's amazing technology clients the representation they need, whether it's ongoing legal counsel or representation in disputes they need to resolve through trial or otherwise," said Jaffe. "I'm also looking forward to working with the San Francisco team and other colleagues across the U.S. as clients look to us for counsel as they advance into the post-pandemic period that lies ahead, which we expect to be one of opportunity and continued growth."

Prior to joining Wilson Sonsini, Jaffe was a partner in the San Francisco office of law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, where he was chair of the autonomous vehicle practice. He joined Quinn Emanuel in 2007 and became a partner in 2016. In addition, he maintains an active pro bono practice.

Jaffe earned his J.D., cum laude, from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 2007, where he was executive editor of the University of San Francisco Law Review, and a B.A. degree in computer science and politics from Lake Forest College in 2004. He is admitted to practice in California.

Jaffe is an advisory board member and emerging technologies chair for the San Francisco Intellectual Property Association. In addition, he was selected as a "Rising Star" by Law360, which honors "the top legal talent under 40," in 2019.

