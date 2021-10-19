This addition will be the eighth wreath provided to all participating locations with corresponding service flag for use on National Wreaths Across America Day.

Wreaths Across America to Add Ceremonial Wreath Representing the United States Space Force This addition will be the eighth wreath provided to all participating locations with corresponding service flag for use on National Wreaths Across America Day.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announces the addition of the United States Space Force to the set of ceremonial wreaths that are provided to all participating locations nationwide to be used on National Wreaths Across America Day – this year scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. This is the eighth ceremonial wreath with corresponding service flag to be provided by the organization to all registered, participating locations. The ceremonial wreaths represent each branch of the service, and POW/MIA, and are encouraged to be on display as part of each National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony held.

Wreaths Across America's eighth ceremonial wreath representing the United States Space Force.

The U.S. Space Force, which was established December 20, 2019, with the enactment of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, is the first new military service since the Army Air Forces were reorganized as the U.S. Air Force in 1947. The U.S. Space Force organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force.

"The U.S. Space Force traces its roots to the beginning of the Cold War, with the first Army Air Forces space programs starting in 1945, and the first major employment of space forces culminated in the Gulf War, where they proved so critical to the U.S.-led coalition," said Joe Reagan, U.S. Army Veteran and Director of Military & Veteran Outreach, Wreaths Across America. "As an organization whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and Teach the next generation the value of freedom, it is imperative that we recognize all those who have stepped up to serve as Guardians and continue to protect those Freedoms all Americans enjoy."

Since in founding as a 501c3 in 2007, WAA has provided seven live, handmade balsam veterans' wreaths – each with a corresponding service branch flag, including a POW/MIA flag – to each registered participating location to use in that year's National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony. Moving forward, eight wreaths will be provided along with the U.S. Space Force delta service flag. Each participating location is coordinated by local volunteers who are encouraged to host a ceremony using these wreaths as part of their National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony and invite veterans, current servicemembers and their families to participate.

This year, more than 2,700 participating locations are registered to take part in National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 – each one will receive the now eight ceremonial wreaths for this event.

For more information on how to volunteer locally or find a participating location near you, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

Press contacts:

Amber Caron Sean Sullivan acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org ssullivan@wreathsacrossamerica.org (207) 513-6457 (207) 230-4599

Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to find a participating location near you or to sponsor a wreath. (PRNewsfoto/Wreaths Across America)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wreaths Across America