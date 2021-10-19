Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Appoints Douglas P. Menelly as Director of Communications and Company Spokesperson

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, today announced the appointment of Douglas P. Menelly, who is from Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, as the Director of Communications and the spokesperson of the Company.

Based in New York, Mr. Menelly will be in charge of Color Star's external communications with prospective and current shareholders and associated stakeholders, be a point of contact for the Company to explore and maintain business relationships with relevant organizations that have aligned business interests, represent the Company at various events, and work with Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC to raise the Company's overall awareness and corporate presence within the U.S. financial community.

Mr. Menelly, who is fluent in Mandarin, has more than twenty years of global experience in the technology and financial services industries. He previously worked in senior communications roles for companies such as AIG, Marsh & McLennan, and Aspen Insurance Group. He holds an Executive MBA from Columbia University's Global Asia Program, with study at London Business School and the University of Hong Kong, a M.S. in Operations Management from New York University, and a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University at Buffalo (New York). Mr. Menelly is also the author of the book, Lessons in Communication: A Study of the Integration of Western Business Philosophy and Chinese Culture.

Mr. Basil Wilson, CEO of Color Star, commented: "Douglas is an expert on helping executives engage the capital markets for fundraising, marketing, investor relations, and brand development. We believe his services will be a significant advantage for the Company as we continue to build corporate awareness in the United States, and specifically in the strategic partnership arena as we explore relevant opportunities with American technology and media companies. We expect Douglas will be a driving force for the company's communication campaign as we embark on these initiatives."

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market in China and other countries where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

Disclosures: Mr. Menelly's services are being provided to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. through a formal arrangement between Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. and Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC will be compensated by Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.'s (Nasdaq: CSCW) wholly owned subsidiary, Color China Entertainment Ltd., for providing investor relations services to the Company. Please see the 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here: www.skylineccg.com/disclosures

For more information, please contact:

William Tu

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: wtu@skylineccg.com

View original content:

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.