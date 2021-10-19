Bright MLS, CRMLS, and MRED Announce Winners of Showing Services API "Hackathon"

ROCKVILLE, Md., CHINO HILLS, Calif. and LISLE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- – October 19, 2021 Three of the nation's leading multiple listing services (MLSs) announced today the winners of the "hackathon" they held last week. The hackathon allowed software developers access to a working model of the previously announced showing services API "Hub" in joint development by Bright MLS, CRMLS, and MRED.

The unique event attracted eighteen real estate technology providers and developers interested in creating showing services and related products. Technical staff from all three MLS organizations provided competitors with login credentials to access the API, then offered these developers the opportunity to ask real time questions and solicit feedback.

Winners include:

First place Showingly

Second Place Rechat

Third Prize Patrick A. Neely

Special Recognition Interopability Showingly

In a joint statement, Brian Donnellan, President and CEO of Bright MLS, Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS, and Rebecca Jensen, President and CEO of MRED said:

"We were excited to see the massive industry response to the hackathon. The innovative solutions that participants created successfully illustrated how the Showing Hub can support an open showing service marketplace. We sincerely thank everyone who entered the contest. The feedback participants provided will help improve the overall quality of the Showing Hub and accelerate our delivery timetable."

Background

CRMLS, Bright MLS, and MRED announced in June that they were working together to ensure scheduling showings remains a seamless part of the user experience. Their mission is to create a solution that encourages innovation and allows both existing and new entrants to work on a universal set of standards in the showing services arena. The project's goal is to place the choice of which showing services to use in the hands of brokers.

All participants in the hackathon received documentation of the Hub interfaces (APIs) and access to a working Hub in the cloud. This allowed participants to build new integrations with the Hub and showcase the platform's ability to unite showing services.

About Bright MLS Bright MLS's real estate service area spans 40,000 square miles throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. As a leading multiple listing service (MLS), Bright supports over 95,000 real estate professionals who in turn serve the more than 20 million homeowners in our footprint. In 2020, Bright's customers facilitated $116.3B in real estate transactions through our system. For more information, please visit www.brightmls.com.



About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from 39 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.



About MRED Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is dedicated to serving more than 47,000 real estate professionals in more than 7,500 offices. The MLS serves Illinois and portions of southern Wisconsin and northwestern Indiana. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid and the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com

