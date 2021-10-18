Springfield College to Modernize Operations Using Ellucian SaaS Solutions

RESTON, Va. and SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Springfield College has selected Ellucian's SaaS technology to modernize operations and improve the user experience for students, faculty and staff. A new Ellucian customer, Springfield College joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide in the cloud with Ellucian.

Using Ellucian Banner, a cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, Springfield College will integrate systems and improve workflows across financial management, human capital management, financial aid, customer service and the institution's Student Information System. Integrated data across systems will equip faculty and staff for better decision-making campus-wide. Upgrading operations to a SaaS environment will remove significant maintenance and administrative burdens for the institution and ensure business continuity with a modern, easy-to-use platform.

"After an extensive search, we look forward to our partnership," said Dr. Mary-Beth Cooper, President of Springfield College. "We see Ellucian Banner SaaS as an integral part of our overall strategic commitment to accelerating a digital transformation that leverages best practices, drives operational efficiencies, and builds a modern, more integrated, and responsive technology that meets the needs of our students, faculty, and staff. Ultimately, we will be able to serve our community's evolving needs while remaining agile and affordably sustainable."

"We are pleased to welcome Springfield College to the Ellucian community. Our partnership reinforces the institution's commitment to delivering a superior student experience and leverages Ellucian's SaaS solutions to free up internal resources to focus on student success," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Implementing Banner in the cloud will strengthen the resiliency of Springfield College's technology operations -- a proactive step to future proof the institution."

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Springfield College

Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.

