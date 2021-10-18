An estrogen-free, clinically-studied formula combining probiotics with plant extracts to help reduce 11 common symptoms of perimenopause and menopause

HUM Nutrition Launches FAN CLUB™ Menopause Supplement on World Menopause Day An estrogen-free, clinically-studied formula combining probiotics with plant extracts to help reduce 11 common symptoms of perimenopause and menopause

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Menopause Day, leading wellness brand HUM Nutrition, launches its latest product FAN CLUB ™, a clinically-studied, estrogen-free supplement to support women through perimenopause and menopause. The launch event is today at 5pm Pacific / 8pm Eastern and open to the public. Expert voices discuss the menopause journey plus a special guest appearance. Registration is free .

FAN CLUB™ is uniquely formulated with Siberian rhubarb root, probiotics and grape seed extract to help reduce the severity of 11 common symptoms of perimenopause and menopause: hot flashes + night sweats, vaginal dryness, fatigue, mood swings, irritability, restlessness, sleeplessness, heart racing, low sex drive, bladder problems, and joint and muscle discomfort.

HUM Nutrition, widely recognized for innovative products rooted in clinical research, continues to address consumer needs and prioritize women's health. "Almost all women go through menopause, yet it is rarely discussed. The hormonal shifts that occur as we age (and enter perimenopause) can cause a myriad of uncomfortable symptoms. Often, these can be as emotionally challenging as it is physical." says Dr. Jennifer-Martin Biggers, HUM's VP of Scientific Affairs and Education. "By developing a formula that directly supports the needs of menopausal consumers, it is our goal to positively impact the experience".

3000 women reach menopause everyday, 1.3 million women enter menopause each year in the United States, and by 2025, it is estimated that there will be 1.1 billion menopausal women worldwide. Yet, menopause is often overlooked and remains a taboo topic – leaving more than 60% of women feeling unprepared for what's to come and 78% reporting an interference with daily lives. With the launch of Fan Club, HUM aims to not only provide an effective, estrogen-free solution for managing symptoms, but to also normalize the conversation on menopause and help women feel informed, supported and empowered.

"Estrogen, a hormone produced in the ovaries, plays a large role in the onset of menopausal symptoms. As women enter perimenopause, the stage before menopause, which typically begins in the 40's, estrogen levels decline erratically. This decline elicits common menopausal symptoms." says Dr. Martin-Biggers. Although every woman's experience is different, as much as 80% of menopausal women experience hot flashes and night sweats, around 40% experience vaginal dryness and sleep problems, and 10-20% experience mood swings.

Key ingredients and clinicals

HUM Nutrition's FAN CLUB is formulated with three carefully selected ingredients that have been clinically-studied in numerous gold-standard, double blind, placebo-controlled trials to help women minimize the before mentioned 11 menopausal symptoms.

Siberian rhubarb root, 4mg : A patented extract that has been shown in clinical trials to reduce the severity and frequency of hot flashes by 83%, mood swings and irritability by 66% and furthermore helps with night sweats, vaginal dryness, fatigue, sleeplessness, heart racing, low sex drive, bladder problems, joint and muscle discomfort. It works by mimicking estrogen (the formula is estrogen free however), helping the body to more smoothly adjust to the rapidly declining estrogen levels usually encountered during perimenopause and menopause.

Lactobacillus plantarum (DR7), 5 billion CFU: A patented probiotic that has been shown in clinical trials to support the gut-brain axis, directly improving mood and promoting healthy cortisol levels.

Grape seed extract, 300mg: High in proanthocyanidins and shown in clinical trials to help reduce perceived stress and support improvement of symptoms related to menopause.

Uniquely formulated and standardized to clinically proven amounts, taking 1 capsule of FAN CLUB™ per day can lead to initial results in as soon as 4 weeks. FAN CLUB, like all HUM Nutrition products, is clinically proven and backed by scientists. It is vegan, gluten free, non-GMO with no artificial colors or preservatives. To further HUM Nutrtion's sustainability initiative, FAN CLUB is packaged in recyclable and ocean bound plastic.

FAN CLUB retails at $40 and will be sold on www.humnutrition.com this World Menopause Day October 18, 2021.

Launch event: Let's talk about menopause.

Time and Venue: The event will be hosted online today on October 18, 2021 at 5pm Pacific Time / 8pm Eastern. Registration is free of charge and open to the public. Click here to register

This World Menopause Day, join HUM Nutrition in celebrating the launch of FAN CLUB™.

Whether you're going through menopause or know someone who is, this event brings together expert voices from different perspectives to discuss the menopause journey – what it is, how to navigate it, breaking the taboo and why your support can make a positive difference.

Programming includes:

Special celebrity guest appearance

Live music - DJ MadMarj

What the menopause?! – Dr. Pari Ghodsi , MD FACOG - OBGYN

The science behind Fan Club - Dr Jennifer Martin Biggers , PhD, MS, RD

It's not me, it's my hormones - Dr. Teresa Williams

Sex & desirability at any age - Rebecca Alvarez-Story , MA

About HUM Nutrition

HUM Nutrition, the leading beauty supplement company, revolutionized an entire industry by successfully merging beauty and wellness. By completing the beauty routine from within, HUM initiated a movement that has inspired over half a million people to lead healthier lifestyles and retailers to create a new category. HUM has reinvented every touch point of the vitamin experience starting with a proprietary online quiz that pairs consumers with curated product recommendations and a personal Registered Dietitian. HUM's innovative range addresses ultra specific beauty concerns. Every formulation is rooted in clinical research, and ingredients are carefully sourced and triple tested by independent labs for quality and purity. HUM's appealing brand resonates like no other with today's consumers and its distinct color-coded packaging and friendly tone has successfully removed the often-intimidating barrier to vitamins and supplements. For more information, visit HumNutrition.com and follow @HumNutrition

