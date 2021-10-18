Buybacks of shares in Alfa Laval during week 41 2021

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period October 11 - October 15, 2021, Alfa Laval AB (publ) ("Alfa Laval") (LEI code: 549300UCKT2UK88AG251) has repurchased in total 108,000 own shares (ISIN: SE0000695876) as part of the share buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to secure optimized capital structure.
The share buybacks form part of the SEK 2 billion share buyback program, which Alfa Laval announced on April 27, 2021. The share buyback program, which runs between April 28, 2021 and April 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation).
Shares in Alfa Laval have been repurchased as follows:
Date
Aggregated daily volume
Weighted average share price per day (SEK)
Total daily transaction value (SEK)
11/10/2021
20,875
319.0679
6,660,542.41
12/10/2021
19,125
320.6858
6,133,115.93
13/10/2021
18,000
324.6840
5,844,312.00
14/10/2021
31,000
327.6597
10,157,450.70
15/10/2021
19,000
329.8538
6,267,222.20
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Alfa Laval. Following the above acquisitions, Alfa Laval's holding of own shares amounts to 2,904,000 shares as of October 15, 2021.
The total number of shares in Alfa Laval, including the own shares, is 419,456,315, and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 416,552,315.
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
For more information please contact:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
Henrik G. Welch
Head of Group Treasury
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 70 2638399
