Union Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2021 third quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.57 per diluted share. This compares to $1.4 billion, or $2.01 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2020.

"The Union Pacific team successfully navigated global supply chain disruptions, a major bridge outage, and additional weather events to produce strong quarterly revenue growth and financial results," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "In the quarter, the team delivered solid core pricing gains, leveraged business development to produce a positive business mix, and generated productivity to offset flat volume. We also set a quarterly record for fuel consumption rate as we continue to make strides towards our goal to reduce our absolute greenhouse gas emissions. As we close out 2021, we are committed to improving our safety performance and service product to support our customers and the broader supply chain to handle the strong demand for freight transportation."

Financial Results: Third Quarter Records for Operating Income, Operating Ratio, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share

Third Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2020

Operating revenue of $5.6 billion was up 13%.

Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were flat.

Union Pacific's 56.3% operating ratio improved 240 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio by 140 basis points.

Operating Income of $2.4 billion was up 20%.

The company repurchased 8.6 million shares in third quarter 2021 at an aggregate cost of $1.8 billion .

Operating Performance: Quarterly Record for Fuel Consumption Rate; Third Quarter Record for Workforce Productivity

Third Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2020

Network operations challenged by wildfires and other weather events, reflected in quarterly freight car velocity of 195 daily miles per car, a 13% decline.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 127 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, an 8% decline.

Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,044 car miles per employee, a 5% improvement.

Average maximum train length was 9,359 feet, a 4% increase.

Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.

Union Pacific's year-to-date reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 1.00 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.90 for year-to-date 2020.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)















































Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 3rd Quarter

Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended September 30, 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Operating Revenues





















Freight revenues $ 5,166 $ 4,596 12 %

$ 14,947 $ 13,448 11 % Other

400

323 24



1,124

944 19 Total operating revenues

5,566

4,919 13



16,071

14,392 12 Operating Expenses























Compensation and benefits

1,040

1,008 3



3,088

2,972 4 Depreciation

553

555 -



1,652

1,653 - Purchased services and materials

510

508 -



1,478

1,470 1 Fuel

544

301 81



1,452

982 48 Equipment and other rents

217

217 -



629

655 (4) Other

270

299 (10)



874

832 5 Total operating expenses

3,134

2,888 9



9,173

8,564 7 Operating Income

2,432

2,031 20



6,898

5,828 18 Other income, net

38

37 3



214

221 (3) Interest expense

(290)

(295) (2)



(862)

(862) - Income before income taxes

2,180

1,773 23



6,250

5,187 20 Income taxes

(507)

(410) 24



(1,438)

(1,218) 18 Net Income $ 1,673 $ 1,363 23 %

$ 4,812 $ 3,969 21 %























Share and Per Share





















Earnings per share - basic $ 2.58 $ 2.02 28 %

$ 7.31 $ 5.85 25 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.57 $ 2.01 28

$ 7.29 $ 5.83 25 Weighted average number of shares - basic

648.7

675.0 (4)



658.3

679.0 (3) Weighted average number of shares - diluted

650.3

676.8 (4)



659.9

680.7 (3) Dividends declared per share $ 1.07 $ 0.97 10

$ 3.11 $ 2.91 7























Operating Ratio

56.3%

58.7% (2.4) pts



57.1%

59.5% (2.4) pts Effective Tax Rate

23.3%

23.1% 0.2 pts



23.0%

23.5% (0.5) pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)

















































3rd Quarter

Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended September 30, 2021 2020 %

2021 2020 % Freight Revenues (Millions)





















Grain & grain products $ 731 $ 695 5 %

$ 2,292 $ 2,028 13 % Fertilizer

172

157 10



521

499 4 Food & refrigerated

253

239 6



739

694 6 Coal & renewables

531

387 37



1,295

1,177 10 Bulk

1,687

1,478 14



4,847

4,398 10 Industrial chemicals & plastics

503

454 11



1,436

1,384 4 Metals & minerals

488

365 34



1,330

1,202 11 Forest products

342

284 20



1,006

853 18 Energy & specialized markets

578

464 25



1,654

1,522 9 Industrial

1,911

1,567 22



5,426

4,961 9 Automotive

417

481 (13)



1,292

1,194 8 Intermodal

1,151

1,070 8



3,382

2,895 17 Premium

1,568

1,551 1



4,674

4,089 14 Total $ 5,166 $ 4,596 12 %

$ 14,947 $ 13,448 11 % Revenue Carloads (Thousands)





















Grain & grain products

185

187 (1) %



592

529 12b % Fertilizer

55

50 10



153

149 3 Food & refrigerated

48

48 -



141

137 3 Coal & renewables

232

213 9



604

607 - Bulk

520

498 4



1,490

1,422 5 Industrial chemicals & plastics

153

144 6



449

439 2 Metals & minerals

188

156 21



516

492 5 Forest products

63

55 15



187

161 16 Energy & specialized markets

145

125 16



422

402 5 Industrial

549

480 14



1,574

1,494 5 Automotive

166

203 (18)



519

490 6 Intermodal [a]

809

863 (6)



2,483

2,296 8 Premium

975

1,066 (9)



3,002

2,786 8 Total

2,044

2,044 - %



6,066

5,702 6 % Average Revenue per Car





















Grain & grain products $ 3,937 $ 3,705 6 %

$ 3,869 $ 3,832 1 % Fertilizer

3,125

3,172 (1)



3,398

3,361 1 Food & refrigerated

5,246

4,891 7



5,235

5,053 4 Coal & renewables

2,298

1,820 26



2,146

1,938 11 Bulk

3,244

2,964 9



3,252

3,092 5 Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,277

3,154 4



3,195

3,150 1 Metals & minerals

2,596

2,337 11



2,577

2,444 5 Forest products

5,457

5,181 5



5,390

5,300 2 Energy & specialized markets

3,996

3,742 7



3,924

3,791 4 Industrial

3,482

3,271 6



3,448

3,321 4 Automotive

2,500

2,368 6



2,488

2,438 2 Intermodal [a]

1,424

1,238 15



1,362

1,261 8 Premium

1,608

1,454 11



1,557

1,468 6 Average $ 2,528 $ 2,248 12 %

$ 2,464 $ 2,359 4 %

[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)





















Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Millions, Except Percentages 2021 2020 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,194 $ 1,799 Short-term investments

46

60 Other current assets

2,570

2,355 Investments

2,273

2,164 Properties, net

54,362

54,161 Operating lease assets

1,630

1,610 Other assets

285

249 Total assets $ 62,360 $ 62,398









Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity







Debt due within one year $ 1,835 $ 1,069 Other current liabilities

3,276

3,104 Debt due after one year

27,560

25,660 Operating lease liabilities

1,262

1,283 Deferred income taxes

12,500

12,247 Other long-term liabilities

2,010

2,077 Total liabilities

48,443

45,440 Total common shareholders' equity

13,917

16,958 Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity $ 62,360 $ 62,398

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



















Millions, Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Operating Activities







Net income $ 4,812 $ 3,969 Depreciation

1,652

1,653 Deferred income taxes

189

327 Other - net

(150)

44 Cash provided by operating activities

6,503

5,993 Investing Activities







Capital investments

(1,945)

(2,294) Maturities of short-term investments

64

106 Purchases of short-term investments

(40)

(106) Other - net

129

213 Cash used in investing activities

(1,792)

(2,081) Financing Activities







Share repurchase programs

(5,846)

(2,956) Debt issued

3,901

4,004 Dividends paid

(2,045)

(1,974) Debt repaid

(1,120)

(832) Debt Exchange

(270)

(327) Net issuance of commercial paper

125

(2) Other - net

(36)

(63) Cash used in financing activities

(5,291)

(2,150) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(580)

1,762 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

1,818

856 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 1,238 $ 2,618 Free Cash Flow*







Cash provided by operating activities $ 6,503 $ 5,993 Cash used in investing activities

(1,792)

(2,081) Dividends paid

(2,045)

(1,974) Free cash flow $ 2,666 $ 1,938

* Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in

evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)













































3rd Quarter

Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended September 30, 2021

2020 %

2021

2020 % Operating/Performance Statistics

















Freight car velocity (daily miles per car) [a] 195

223 (13)%

205

220 (7)% Average train speed (miles per hour) * 24.2

25.3 (4)

24.8

25.8 (4) Average terminal dwell time (hours) * 24.0

22.8 5

23.5

22.8 3 Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 127

138 (8)

135

135 - Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions) 207,059

196,998 5

607,949

568,921 7 Train length (feet) 9,359

8,984 4

9,340

8,676 8 Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%) 66

77 (11)pts

72

81 (9)pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%) 60

72 (12)pts

65

70 (5)pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee) 1,044

998 5

1,036

920 13 Total employees (average) 29,810

30,155 (1)

29,877

31,362 (5)



















Locomotive Fuel Statistics

















Average fuel price per gallon consumed $ 2.37

$ 1.36 74%

$ 2.13

$ 1.51 41% Fuel consumed in gallons (millions) 221

213 4

660

627 5 Fuel consumption rate** 1.068

1.084 (1)

1.085

1.103 (2)



















Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)

















Grain & grain products 17,326

18,035 (4)%

57,864

50,388 15% Fertilizer 3,038

2,932 4

9,202

9,092 1 Food & refrigerated 4,685

4,614 2

13,824

12,872 7 Coal & renewables 24,539

20,374 20

62,791

58,567 7 Bulk 49,588

45,955 8

143,681

130,919 10 Industrial chemicals & plastics 7,746

7,170 8

22,791

20,630 10 Metals & minerals 8,922

6,536 37

24,382

21,471 14 Forest products 6,381

5,882 8

19,405

17,321 12 Energy & specialized markets 9,780

8,005 22

28,482

27,327 4 Industrial 32,829

27,593 19

95,060

86,749 10 Automotive 3,507

4,269 (18)

11,049

10,498 5 Intermodal 18,390

20,096 (8)

56,643

55,344 2 Premium 21,897

24,365 (10)

67,692

65,842 3 Total 104,314

97,913 7%

306,433

283,510 8%





















[a] Prior years have been realigned to conform to the current year presentation.



* Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.



** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)





































2021 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Year-to-Date Operating Revenues















Freight revenues $ 4,649 $ 5,132 $ 5,166 $ 14,947 Other revenues

352

372

400

1,124 Total operating revenues

5,001

5,504

5,566

16,071 Operating Expenses















Compensation and benefits

1,026

1,022

1,040

3,088 Depreciation

549

550

553

1,652 Purchased services and materials

490

478

510

1,478 Fuel

411

497

544

1,452 Equipment and other rents

212

200

217

629 Other

320

284

270

874 Total operating expenses

3,008

3,031

3,134

9,173 Operating Income

1,993

2,473

2,432

6,898 Other income, net

51

125

38

214 Interest expense

(290)

(282)

(290)

(862) Income before income taxes

1,754

2,316

2,180

6,250 Income taxes

(413)

(518)

(507)

(1,438) Net Income $ 1,341 $ 1,798 $ 1,673 $ 4,812

















Share and Per Share















Earnings per share - basic $ 2.01 $ 2.73 $ 2.58 $ 7.31 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.00 $ 2.72 $ 2.57 $ 7.29 Weighted average number of shares - basic

667.6

658.5

648.7

658.3 Weighted average number of shares - diluted

669.2

660.1

650.3

659.9 Dividends declared per share $ 0.97 $ 1.07 $ 1.07 $ 3.11

















Operating Ratio

60.1%

55.1%

56.3%

57.1% Effective Tax Rate

23.5%

22.4%

23.3%

23.0%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





































2021

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Year-to-Date Freight Revenues (Millions)















Grain & grain products $ 766 $ 795 $ 731 $ 2,292 Fertilizer

170

179

172

521 Food & refrigerated

235

251

253

739 Coal & renewables

341

423

531

1,295 Bulk

1,512

1,648

1,687

4,847 Industrial chemicals & plastics

435

498

503

1,436 Metals & minerals

375

467

488

1,330 Forest products

316

348

342

1,006 Energy & specialized markets

530

546

578

1,654 Industrial

1,656

1,859

1,911

5,426 Automotive

447

428

417

1,292 Intermodal

1,034

1,197

1,151

3,382 Premium

1,481

1,625

1,568

4,674 Total $ 4,649 $ 5,132 $ 5,166 $ 14,947 Revenue Carloads (Thousands)















Grain & grain products

203

204

185

592 Fertilizer

44

54

55

153 Food & refrigerated

45

48

48

141 Coal & renewables

174

198

232

604 Bulk

466

504

520

1,490 Industrial chemicals & plastics

140

156

153

449 Metals & minerals

146

182

188

516 Forest products

60

64

63

187 Energy & specialized markets

139

138

145

422 Industrial

485

540

549

1,574 Automotive

180

173

166

519 Intermodal [a]

796

878

809

2,483 Premium

976

1,051

975

3,002 Total

1,927

2,095

2,044

6,066 Average Revenue per Car















Grain & grain products $ 3,782 $ 3,894 $ 3,937 $ 3,869 Fertilizer

3,852

3,304

3,125

3,398 Food & refrigerated

5,234

5,226

5,246

5,235 Coal & renewables

1,958

2,134

2,298

2,146 Bulk

3,246

3,266

3,244

3,252 Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,113

3,189

3,277

3,195 Metals & minerals

2,563

2,569

2,596

2,577 Forest products

5,244

5,463

5,457

5,390 Energy & specialized markets

3,828

3,944

3,996

3,924 Industrial

3,417

3,442

3,482

3,448 Automotive

2,485

2,479

2,500

2,488 Intermodal [a]

1,299

1,363

1,424

1,362 Premium

1,517

1,547

1,608

1,557 Average $ 2,413 $ 2,449 $ 2,528 $ 2,464





[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP









Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*







Millions, Except Ratios Sep. 30, Dec. 31, for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2021 2020 Net income $ 6,192 $ 5,349 Add:







Income tax expense

1,851

1,631 Depreciation

2,209

2,210 Interest expense

1,141

1,141 EBITDA $ 11,393 $ 10,331 Adjustments:







Other income, net

(280)

(287) Interest on operating lease liabilities**

53

59 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,166 $ 10,103 Debt $ 29,395 $ 26,729 Operating lease liabilities

1,568

1,604 Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of taxes of $175 and $195

585

637 Adjusted debt $ 31,548 $ 28,970 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.8

2.9









Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*









Sep. 30, Dec. 31, for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2021 2020 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.83

2.87 Factors Affecting Comparability:







Brazos yard impairment [b]

(0.07)

(0.08) Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA 2.76 2.79





[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended September 30, 2021, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, subtracting the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and adding the nine months ended September 30, 2021. [b] Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from net income and $69 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2020. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.



* Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB obligation divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively.



** Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP



















Financial Performance*

















Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages

Reported results

Brazos Yard

Adjusted results

(GAAP) Impairment (non-GAAP) For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

















Income taxes $ 1,631

$ 69

$ 1,700

Net income $ 5,349

$ 209

$ 5,558







* The above table reconciles our results for the year ended December 31, 2020, to adjusted results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted income taxes and adjusted net income, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, income taxes and net income.

