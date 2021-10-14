With most items under $30, the collection is Target's most inclusive partnership to-date and features toys, gifts, apparel and more for the entire family, inspiring fans of all ages to build new memories together this holiday season and beyond

Target and the LEGO Group Expand Partnership with Limited-Edition Lifestyle Collection, Just in Time for the Holidays With most items under $30, the collection is Target's most inclusive partnership to-date and features toys, gifts, apparel and more for the entire family, inspiring fans of all ages to build new memories together this holiday season and beyond

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its limited-edition collection with the LEGO Group, featuring a lifestyle assortment that goes well beyond the company's iconic brick, with joyful, colorful items across home goods, pets, toys and gifts, as well as apparel and accessories for the entire family. Building on Target's long-standing partnership with the LEGO Group and reflecting the companies' shared values of inclusivity, optimism and joy, the curated collection of everyday and creatively unexpected items offers something for everyone, just in time for the holidays.

LEGO Collection x Target

Last year, more than 80% of families who purchased a LEGO® set spent more time building together than any other leisure activity. Now, Target and the LEGO Group are working hand in hand to reimagine the brand's iconic colorful bricks into a myriad of items that give guests even more reason to come together through a curated assortment that celebrates self-expression. From brick-inspired hooded sweatshirts and color-blocked puffer jackets to fanny packs, storage boxes and tumblers in the LEGO brand's beloved array of colors, the LEGO Collection x Target features items that guests will love not only for the holiday season, but as collectors' items for years to come.

"Our guests love LEGO brick sets – in fact, Target is one of the leading destinations for families when shopping for the brand. As we approach the holiday season, we saw an opportunity to come together with one of our long-standing partners to create something truly special for our guests during a time of year when differentiation and value are paramount," says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "As our guests continue to reimagine what their holiday traditions look like, our hope is that this collection will encourage them to make new memories this season and celebrate what matters most, spending time with family and friends."

The LEGO® Collection x Target reflects both brands' commitment to inclusivity, as Target's most inclusive partnership to-date, ranging in size from XXS-4X in women's apparel and S-5XLT in men's apparel and featuring an expanded assortment of adaptive and sensory-friendly offerings for kids and baby, like flat seams or hidden openings. In addition, the collection was designed to celebrate all families and encourage them to express themselves through play, wonder and joy this holiday season.

"The LEGO brand is rare in its ability to equally excite all members of the family, and we expect that excitement to soar as we offer LEGO fans young and old the opportunity to experience our brand in an entirely new way through this partnership," says Satwik Saraswati, design director at the LEGO Group. "Giving consumers a chance to curate and create looks as unique as their families through this collection, just as they would with LEGO bricks, is something we are proud to bring to Target guests this holiday season."

The collection includes nearly 300 items and ranges in price from $1.50-$120, with most items under $30. The LEGO Collection x Target will be available beginning early December on Target.com and in all Target stores. In addition, guests can shop the collection via Target's contactless same-day pickup options, Drive Up and Order Pickup.

More information about the LEGO Collection x Target is available on A Bullseye View and guests are invited to join the conversation on social media using #LEGOxTarget.

