The Longwood Group Announces Acquisition of Leased Railcar Portfolio

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Longwood Group, LLC ("Longwood"), a Chicago-based asset management and advisory services firm, today announced the completion of a 3,600 leased railcar portfolio acquisition in which the company acted as advisor to GBX Leasing. GBX Leasing is a joint venture between Longwood and The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX, "Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets.

"The acquisition of this portfolio of leased railcars is a complimentary addition to GBX Leasing's long-term agreement with Greenbrier to acquire $200 million of leased railcars per year," commented D. Stephen Menzies, Longwood's Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GBX Leasing. "This two-pronged acquisition strategy allows GBX Leasing to rapidly scale a diversified portfolio of leased railcars while meeting the demand from customers for quality railcars. I am very pleased with the growth of Longwood's rail portfolio, which has exceeded our initial planned venture investment for the first year by 75%. These investments establish a strong foundation for building our asset management portfolio across various transportation sectors."

As of September 30th, GBX Leasing's railcar portfolio totals approximately 4,000 railcars with a fair market value of approximately $350 million.

The Longwood Group is an asset management and advisory services firm formed in 2018 specializing in services to institutional investors and financial sponsors seeking investment in transportation equipment and services businesses. Longwood uses its transportation industry experience, extensive asset knowledge, and financing expertise to identify and develop attractive proprietary investment opportunities for its financial partners. For more information on The Longwood Group, please visit www.longwoodgrp.com.

