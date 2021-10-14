KAR Global Hires James Coyle as Chief Digital Officer

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a/ KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, today announced the company has hired James Coyle as Chief Digital Officer. Coyle will be responsible for a number of the company's digital marketplace businesses and other digital offerings. He will focus on expanding the company's digital footprint and delivering a differentiated suite of products and services to KAR's commercial, dealer, financial institution, rental and fleet customers. Coyle will be a member of the company's executive leadership team and will report to KAR Global CEO Peter Kelly.

KAR Global logo (PRNewsfoto/KAR Auction Services, Inc.)

"KAR's vision is to build the world's greatest digital marketplaces for used vehicles," said Peter Kelly, CEO of KAR Global. "James' leadership and experience will contribute to our achievement of that vision while advancing and accelerating our digital transformation. He brings a proven track-record of success rapidly scaling digital marketplace businesses across a variety of industries and international geographies. And his deep digital knowledge, entrepreneurial spirit and customer-first mindset are a strong cultural fit for our organization."

Coyle brings a broad range of leadership, technology and digital experience to KAR, including previous roles at Microsoft and Amazon, where he served as the category leader for consumer electronics. He was most recently the CEO at RealSelf, a digital marketplace connecting consumers with physicians for medical and cosmetic procedures. Prior to that, Coyle was the chief customer officer at Varsity Tutors, where he tripled the size of the business in under three years and helped position the company for its successful IPO in early 2021.

"I am thrilled to join the KAR Global leadership team at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Coyle. "KAR has assembled a portfolio of digital platforms, capabilities and offerings that is unrivaled across the industry and mirrors many best-in-class consumer digital marketplaces. I look forward to building on the great momentum at KAR and delivering the best, fastest and easiest digital experience possible to the company's broad and growing customer base."

Coyle holds a bachelor of science degree in public financial management from Indiana University. He will join the company beginning October 26, 2021, and be based at KAR Global headquarters in Carmel, Indiana.

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions in 2020. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, the United Kingdom, Europe and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks .

Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Jill Trudeau Mike Eliason (317) 796-0945 (317) 249-4559 jill.trudeau@karglobal.com mike.eliason@karglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KAR Global